Westwood Baptist Academy completed a boys-girls doubleheader sweep last Friday in Poplar Bluff.
The Westwood boys (14-2) earned a 58-43 win over the Crosspoint boys (2-9). In girls play, Westwood (7-3) was also the winner, 38-17, dropping Crosspoint’s girls to 1-9 on the season.
Boys
Crosspoint led after one quarter, 10-8, but Westwood went into halftime ahead, 27-20.
Crosspoint battled back to cut the lead to one, 39-38, at the end of the third period.
Clayton Young paced Crosspoint offensively with 16 points, adding seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Clark Kent knocked through 11 points with four assists, three rebounds and one steal.
Seth Aholt netted seven points, grabbed four rebounds and four steals, and made three assists.
Chayton Lewis finished with six points, six rebounds and one assist.
Boone Sanders posted three points and two rebounds.
Silas Ernst added two rebounds.
Girls
Westwood held a slight 5-4 advantage after one quarter and a 14-9 lead at halftime.
After three quarters, the score stood at 23-11.
Lia Cobb and Neveah Huff each scored six points for Crosspoint.
Jordan Sheppard added five points.
Huff led in rebounds with 11.
Cobb and Sheppard had five rebounds apiece.
Dominique Murray grabbed five rebounds.
Lexi Gallegos posted four rebounds.
Sheppard made two steals and Murray stole one.
Sheppard was credited with two assists and four blocks.
Huff blocked two.