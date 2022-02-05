With the regular season rapidly coming to an end, the Crosspoint Christian School basketball teams notched a sweep of Providence Classical Christian Academy Tuesday.
Crosspoint’s girls (6-7) opened the evening with a 29-20 win.
The Crosspoint boys (8-7) capped the night with a 68-47 victory.
Girls
The Lady Cougars claimed another defensive contest. It was the fifth time Crosspoint held a team to under 30 points in a game.
The game was tied after one quarter, 4-4. Providence Classical Christian Academy led at the half, 10-9.
Crosspoint took the lead in the third quarter, 18-16, and secured the win in the final quarter.
Lia Cobb was Crosspoint’s scoring leader with 11 points, while Jordan Sheppard netted 10.
Maddie Humphreys, Maggie Pierce, Lexi Gallegos and Nevaeh Huff each scored two points.
Sheppard made it a double-double with 11 rebounds. She also had six steals, four assists and a blocked shot.
Cobb came close to a double-double with nine steals. She also had two assists, three rebounds and two blocked shots.
Pierce and Huff each recorded three rebounds. Dominique Murray and Gallegos recorded one rebound apiece.
Pierce had five steals while Murray ended with three and Huff added two. Huff also blocked a shot.
Boys
In the boys game, Crosspoint held a 12-11 lead after one quarter. The Cougars were up at the half, 26-17. It was 50-34 after three.
“Once again, we got off to a slow start, but finished strong in the second half,” Crosspoint Head Coach Andy Young said. “They are a younger team. I thought their young players played really well and made some big buckets for them throughout the game that kept them close until we managed to pull away in the fourth quarter.”
Young said Crosspoint finally was able to gain an advantage.
“Our pressure was key in getting us some steals and easy buckets to help widen the margin in the second half,” Young said.
Four players reached double figures in scoring.
“That was the first time all season we had done that,” Young said.
Jace Stroup scored 20 points to lead the Cougars.
Clayton Young was next with 16 points including both of Crosspoint’s three-point baskets.
Seth Aholt was next with 12 points.
“Seth Aholt played some really big minutes for us in his first game back from an injury,” Young said. “He brings an energy level to the floor that is a huge boost for our team.”
Chayton Lewis scored 10 points with 13 rebounds for a double-double.
Boone Sanders ended with eight points while James Murray added two points.
Crosspoint went 8-10 from the free-throw line.
Following Lewis in the rebounding column were Aholt and Stroup with five boards apiece.
Young pulled down four rebounds while Sanders ended with three. Silas Ernst and Murray each had two rebounds.
Young handed out six assists while Stroup ended with five. Aholt posted two assists and Ernst added one.
Young and Aholt each had six steals. Ernst chipped in with three. Sanders and Stroup each had two.
Lewis blocked five shots.
The Cougars are scheduled to play Friday against Maryville Christian, but that could be called off.
The MAC Tournament starts next week.