Turning the tables Friday, Nov. 13, the Crosspoint Christian School basketball teams swept Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis (CAGSL) on the road.
The Lady Cougars improved to 1-1 with a 40-27 victory.
Crosspoint’s boys followed that with a 71-53 win.
Girls
The Lady Cougars had to come from behind. Crosspoint led 12-10 after one quarter, but trailed 18-14 at the half.
Crosspoint jumped back on top in the third quarter and led, 27-25, going to the fourth quarter.
“We were down at halftime but the girls fought back,” Coach Mark Mehrhoff said. “Our three older girls stepped up with baskets when we needed them, and we worked well as a team getting key rebounds. We played with four girls for the last five minutes as someone fouled out, but we were still able to hold onto the lead.”
Three players did all of the scoring.
Lia Cobb led the team in scoring with 17 points.
Jordan Sheppard netted 15 points.
Neveah Huff rounded out the scoring with eight points.
Also playing were Dominique Murray and Lexi Gallegos.
Bri Wood led CAGSL in scoring with 12 points. Lynnea Brown added five points, Zoe Zamaripa had five points and Shayla Bryant scored four points.
Boys
The Cougars recorded their first win of the season by coming back in the second half.
CAGSL led 14-7 after one quarter and 24-20 at the half.
Crosspoint adjusted to take a 48-40 lead into the final quarter, and held on for the win.
“We had a very slow start to the game,” Crosspoint Head Coach Scott Weldy said. “It didn’t feel like we could get in a rhythm ,and then only shooting 2-16 from the field in the first quarter didn’t help either. The second quarter helped us a little bit, but we were still down by four points at halftime and then by 10 points mid way through the third quarter. We finally started upping the pressure on defense to force turnovers and we were able to convert. That momentum helped our shooting as well and we finished the third quarter on a 23-5 run.”
Clayton Young led the way with 23 points while Clark Kent was next with 17. Boone Sanders netted 16 points and Seth Aholt added 15.
The Cougars knocked down 10 three-point baskets with Young and Sanders each hitting four.
Crosspoint went 11-17 from the free-throw line.
Kent was the top rebounder with 10. Aholt was next with nine. Silas Ernst had seven boards while Young and Sanders each recovered six rebounds.
Aholt was the assists leader with five. Young, Sanders and Kent each added three.
Kent had nine steals. Aholt posted four, Young had three, Ernst added two and Sanders concluded with one.
Sanders also blocked a shot.
“We finished the game well, and I hope we can remember the ups and downs in this game so we can play more consistently,” Weldy said.
Ajani Jordan led CAGSL with 21 points. Isaiah Crockett was next with 14.