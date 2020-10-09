If you like goals, then you needed to be at Crosspoint Christian School’s boys soccer matches last week.
The Cougars (5-3-1, 4-1-1) defeated Heritage Christian Academy of Fenton Tuesday, 9-2, but lost Friday to St. Louis United, 6-2.
Crosspoint hosts The Fulton School of St. Albans Tuesday at Washington’s Lakeview Park. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. The outcome will decide the Metro Athletic Conference lead.
In the win over Heritage, Seth Aholt paced the offense with a hat trick. He also assisted on a goal.
Lex Rocha scored two goals while Clayton Young and Grant Mehrhoff chipped in with a goal and an assist.
Jack Kerns and Asher Weldy each scored once.
“(I was) very pleased with the way we distributed and got the younger players involved,” Crosspoint Head Coach Lance Callaway said. “Seth and Lex set examples as captains by trying to set up their teammates instead of padding their own stats.”
Playing Friday against St. Louis United, the visitors scored four times in the first 25 minutes of the game. That included an own goal by the Cougars.
Rocha scored just before the intermission with Joshua Coroama assisting.
In the second half, Aholt scored on an assist by Rocha, but St. Louis United scored two more goals to win, 6-2.
“We knew this was going to be a tough game,” Callaway said. “United is significantly bigger and deeper than we are, especially given that we had four middle schoolers on the field. I thought we played better in the second half and was glad to see the boys played hard until the end.”