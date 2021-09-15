Seth Aholt recorded his third hat trick of the season Friday as the Crosspoint Christian School boys soccer Cougars defeated conference opponent Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis, 7-1.
Crosspoint, 4-1 overall, stayed unbeaten in Metro Conference action at 4-0.
“We played pretty well today,” Crosspoint Head Coach Lance Callaway said. “I thought after the first 10 minutes our passing and focus got sharper, and we got to get some of our younger players on the field, which is always good.”
Aholt also had two assists in the game. Clayton Young also scored in the opening half, and Thomas Gibbs and Grant Mehrhoff scored goals in the second half.
Crosspoint led 4-1 at the intermission.
This week, Crosspoint plays Tuesday in Troy, Illinois, against Maryville Christian Academy. The Cougars travel Friday to play the Rolla Royals.