With the winter sports now completed, the Crosspoint Christian School athletic department is getting read to go outside.
The school will field two teams this spring.
The baseball Cougars are being coached by Jared Hogan and his assistant is Erik Howard. The team will be playing home games at the Pacific Youth Association because the normal home field, Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, is under reconstruction.
The team started practices last Tuesday and plays at Maryville Christian March 22 to open the season.
The home opener is March 29 against North County Christian.
Crosspoint’s girls soccer team is being led by Vicki Callaway. The Lady Cougars are short on numbers and will play 8v8 soccer this spring.
The opener is slated to be March 21. Additional information was not available.