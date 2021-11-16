Big runs helped the Crosspoint Christian School boys basketball Cougars secure their first win of the season Thursday.
Crosspoint (1-1) knocked off visiting Heritage Academy of Columbia in Villa Ridge, 57-27.
Crosspoint Head Coach Andy Young said the team was able to utilize lessons learned in Tuesday’s loss to North County Christian.
“It was a little easier competition tonight, but it doesn’t matter,” Crosspoint Head Coach Andy Young said. “I’ve always told our boys that I don’t care who we play. We need to work on the things we can work on. We put our pressure and half-court defense in. We’ve got a guard-oriented team. We got some easy transition buckets out of that tonight.”
Clayton Young led the Crosspoint scoring attack with 20 points. He was the only Crosspoint player to score in every quarter. He had one three-point basket and hit a free throw.
Jeremiah Seitz netted 17 points with a pair of three-point shots.
Boone Sanders and Jace Stroup each scored nine points. Sanders hit a three-point shot.
Chayton Lewis got into early foul trouble, and the Crosspoint post player ended with two points.
Also seeing considerable minutes were Silas Ernst and James Murray.
“James, one of our sophomores, came in and did a good job on the boards,” Andy Young said. “It was a good opportunity to get some guys playing time who normally don’t play that much.”
Five players scored for Heritage Academy. The visitors hit one three-point basket. Names for scorers were not available.
The Cougars went on their first run late in the first quarter, outscoring the Warriors by a 7-2 margin down the stretch to lead 14-7 after eight minutes.
“We talked about coming out and winning the first quarter as our first priority, and we did that tonight,” Andy Young said. “We struggled with that last year. We would come out slow. We talked about coming out early and playing with a lead.”
The next big run started at the end of the first half and carried over into the third quarter.
Crosspoint recovered from a slump late in the second quarter, netting the final four points to lead at the intermission, 32-16.
“We had a little lapse near the end of the second quarter,” Andy Young said. “They got it down. We finished strong. I was especially pleased with how we moved the ball. We hit the open man instead of taking the first easy shot we saw. We’ve been working on that, and I thought we did a good job tonight.”
The Cougars then fired in the first 11 points of the third quarter, over the course of just less than two minutes, to increase the lead. After a Heritage free throw, Crosspoint added another bucket to make it a 13-1 run. That was enough, and the Cougars cruised to a 49-22 lead through three quarters.
In the fourth quarter, Crosspoint was able to establish a running clock and hasten the end of the game.
Both teams used their depth, but foul trouble helped to accelerate that process. Several players had two fouls by the end of the first half.
“We had a couple of our younger guys get a good opportunity to see playing time,” Andy Young said.
The Cougars open Metro Athletic Conference play Friday at home against Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis. That’s also the home opener for the Crosspoint girls.
Next week, the Crosspoint program travels to Rivers of Life Tuesday and Mississippi Valley Christian School Friday. Both are doubleheaders and league matchups.