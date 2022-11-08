After an 8-9 season in 2021-22, the Crosspoint Christian School basketball Lady Cougars are looking for renewed success this winter.
Nathan Franks brings back three starters among his eight-player roster, and he’s looking for others to fill gaps left by graduation.
“We lost some key pieces,” Franks said. “It will take everybody stepping up.”
Crosspoint opened the 2022-23 season last Friday at home with a game against Providence Classical Christian Academy. The girls game tips off at 5:30 p.m.
After games Nov. 11 at Liberty Christian and Nov. 15 at Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis, the Lady Cougars return home for four in a row, starting with Providence Classical again Nov. 21 and the Rolla Royals Nov. 22.
Returning starters are Lia Cobb, Nevaeh Huff and Dominique Murray.
Cobb averaged 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 steals and just under once assist per game.
Huff averaged 4.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.
Murray averaged 1.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.
Franks reported Cobb likely will start at point guard while Huff will be the center. Murray is a shooting guard.
Franks reported the returners learned many valuable lessons last season.
“We learned that it is important to communicate and play as a team,” he said.
Franks is being assisted by Clay Williams.
The team’s goal is simple.
“We want to have a season that honers the Lord,” Franks said. “I hope we can finish well at Joplin end-of-the-year tourney.”
Franks sees Liberty Christian as the team to beat in the conference.
“They are just special every year,” Franks said.