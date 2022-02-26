After dropping their Missouri Christian Schools Athletic Association Division 2 State Tournament opener, the Crosspoint Christian School basketball Lady Cougars finished with two wins.
“We played really well after the first game,” Crosspoint Head Coach Nathan Franks said. “I was very proud of senior Jordan Sheppard, who scored very well.”
Sheppard was named to the all-state second team.
Crosspoint ended the season at 8-9.
The team opened state play with a loss to Maranatha Baptist Academy Thursday, 31-20.
Playing Friday, the team beat Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis, 47-14.
In the final round Saturday, Crosspoint beat Heritage Classical Christian Academy, 34-19.
Franks complimented the play of Dominique Murray.
“Eighth-grader Dominique Murray was a shut down defensive player this tournament,” Franks said.
Against Maranatha (St. Robert), the foes led after one quarter, 7-6. Crosspoint was up at the half, 11-9. Maranatha led after three quarters, 25-13.
Sheppard was the leading scorer with seven points. Maddie Humphreys netted four points. Lia Cobb was next with three. Maggie Pierce, Nevaeh Huff and Murray each scored two points.
Sheppard also had eight rebounds, seven steals, five blocked shots and three assists.
Pierce and Huff each grabbed six rebounds. Humphreys and Murray grabbed five apiece while Cobb had four rebounds.
Huff recorded five steals. Pierce had three while Murray and Cobb each had two. Huff blocked five shots.
In the win over CAGSL, Crosspoint led after one quarter, 19-7. Neither side scored in the second quarter. Crosspoint was up after three quarters, 39-12.
Sheppard netted 22 of the Crosspoint points while logging a triple-double. She also had 10 rebounds, 10 steals, three blocked shots and one assist.
Lexi Gallegos and Huff each scored six. Cobb netted five while Pierce scored four. Humphreys and Murray each scored two points.
Huff had eight rebounds. Pierce, Humphreys and Murray each added four. Ella Cobb and Lexi Gallegos had two and Lia Cobb added one.
Humphreys snagged five steals. Murray and Gallegos each had four. Pierce ended with three. Lia Cobb and Huff each had two.
Murray was the assists leader with two. Lia Cobb had one.
Against Heritage Classical, Crosspoint led after one quarter, 9-3, at the half, 17-14, and through three quarters, 24-17.
Cobb scored 11 points to lead the way. Sheppard and Huff each netted eight. Murray scored four while Humpreys ended with two points and Gallegos scored one.
Sheppard had 13 rebounds, two blocked shots, one assist and one steal.
Pierce ended with eight rebounds, two assists, a blocked shot and a steal.
Huff pulled in six rebounds to got with seven steals, one assist and a blocked shot.
Humphreys, Murray and Lia Cobb each had four rebounds. Ella Cobb added one.
Lia Cobb gathered eight steals with one assist. Humphreys had two steals.