Welcome back, Crosspoint Christian School girls soccer.
Playing Tuesday at Liberty Park Field in Pacific, the Lady Cougars defeated Eagle Ridge Christian of Cape Girardeau, 2-0.
Dominique Murray, a sixth grader, scored the first goal for the Lady Cougars, and freshman Mikayla Suttles netted the second one.
Sophomore Lia Cobb made 12 saves to earn the shutout.
The Lady Cougars are struggling with numbers this year with 10 players on the roster. They range from senior Taylor Nevez to a pair of sixth graders, Allie Guenzler and Murray.
With only 10 on the roster, Suttles said the team is playing eight-on-eight games.
“It’s a uphill battle for sure,” Suttles said. “But these girls are very determined. Last night, when we were subbing them out, they kept saying, ‘I’m OK, I can go back in now.’ ”
Although the COVID-19 shutdown affected spring sports around the state last year, Crosspoint was not scheduled to have a team. The two-time defending Missouri Christian Schools Athletic Association Division I state champions did not have enough players show interest to field a team last season.
This year, Karen Suttles has taken over as the head coach. She will be assisted by Gina Cobb and Hunter Kelemen.