Dominique Murray netted a hat trick and Lia Cobb added two goals last Thursday as the Crosspoint Christian School girls soccer Lady Cougars shut out Thomas Jefferson School on the road, 5-0.
“They both are amazingly versatile players,” Crosspoint Head Coach Vicki Callaway said.
Crosspoint (2-6-1) was scheduled to play Monday against Lighthouse Prep, and heads to Joplin later in the week for the Missouri Christian Schools Athletic Association state tournament.
Crosspoint tentatively has been scheduled to play Heartland Thursday and Plaza Heights Christian Academy Friday.
Besides scoring the goals, Cobb and Murray also split time in goal, playing 30 minutes in net apiece. Cobb stopped three shots and Murray had one save in the combined shutout.
Allie Guenzler, Jordan Sheppard and Maggie Pierce assisted on goals.