Make it a winning streak for the Crosspoint Christian School girls basketball team.
The Lady Cougars (3-4) won at home over Thomas Jefferson School (1-5) Friday, 46-13.
The win followed a 28-25 road victory Thursday over North County Christian.
“Our team is on a two-game win streak and playing with a bit more swagger,” Crosspoint Head Coach Nathan Franks said. “When we are able to be locked in on the defensive side of the ball we are a really good team for our competition and have a chance to make a run in our state championship in Joplin.”
Franks said he’s seeing improvement in his team.
“We are starting to understand the importance of playing hard and not taking off plays, and we are starting to see the results,” Franks said.
In Friday’s game, Crosspoint fell behind early, but was able to work into the lead and was up after one quarter, 12-6.
In the second quarter, Crosspoint outscored the Lady Titans, 16-3, to lead at the intermission, 28-9.
Crosspoint continued to add to the advantage, leading 44-11 through three quarters.
Dominique Murray led the Lady Cougars with a triple-double, scoring 20 points with 14 rebounds and 11 steals. She also had five assists.
Nevaeh Huff was next with 12 points, five rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and a steal.
Lia Cobb contributed eight points, nine rebounds, five steals, an assist and a blocked shot.
Ella Cobb added six points, nine steals, six rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot.
The team has three more games before the Christmas break. Crosspoint hosts Heritage Classical Christian Academy Tuesday. The Lady Cougars play at Westwood Baptist Academy in Poplar Bluff Friday and visit the Rolla Royals Tuesday, Dec. 13.
