Bring on the state tournament.
Crosspoint Christian School’s girls basketball team now is looking to the Missouri Christian Schools Athletic Association state tournament after losing to Maryville (Illinois) Christian Tuesday in the opening round of the Metro Athletic Conference Tournament, 50-15.
Crosspoint (6-8) was the sixth seed in the league tournament, which featured a single-elimination first round.
Maryville led after one quarter, 13-3, and at the half, 22-5. It was 33-13 through three quarters.
Three players scored for Crosspoint with Lia Cobb leading the way. The junior netted seven points.
Jordan Sheppard and Nevaeh Huff both ended with four points apiece.
Cobb hit the lone three-point basket and the Lady Cougars went 0-2 from the free-throw line.
Sheppard was the rebounding leader with 14. Huff was next with 10. Maggie Pierce and Dominique Murray both had three rebounds. Maddie Humphreys and Cobb each had one rebound.
Sheppard, Lexi Gallegos and Huff each had one assist.
Sheppard had three steals. Cobb was next with two while Pierce and Huff each had one steal.
Sheppard, Humphreys and Huff had one blocked shot apiece.
Maryville Christian’s statistics were not available.