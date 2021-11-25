Winless no more.
Crosspoint Christian School’s girls basketball team secured their first victory of the season Friday at Mississippi Valley Christian in Alton, Illinois, 33-31.
Crosspoint returned home Monday to host Eagle Ridge Christian.
“I was so proud of my girls,” Crosspoint girls basketball Head Coach Nathan Franks said. “This game showed how good we actually could be. It was the first game we had the whole team, and nobody fouled out. We held a team that scored 75 points a few days earlier to 31 points. Our defense has to be one of the best in the conference, and I’m excited to see what the rest of the season looks like.”
Mississippi Valley defeated Crosspoint (3-2) in the boys game, 75-43.
Girls
Mississippi Valley took a 10-7 lead after one quarter and was up at the half, 20-17.
Crosspoint rallied to take a 31-25 lead after three quarters and held on for the win.
Jordan Sheppard led the Crosspoint attack with 16 points, including the team’s lone three-point basket.
Neveah Huff was next with eight points, and Dominique Murray netted six points.
Maddie Humphreys scored two points, and Lia Cobb added one.
Sheppard yanked down 15 rebounds and added five steals, four assists and three blocked shots.
Huff ended with eight rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots.
Cobb posted three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Maggie Pierce had three rebounds and two steals.
Crosspoint went 4-10 from the free-throw line.
Jessie Huels led a balanced Mississippi Valley attack with eight points.
Audrey Crowe and McKenzie Wright each scored six points. Anna Gaworski and Sarah Markel ended with five points apiece. Adalyn Bussen added one point.
Wright led the team in rebounds with 15.
Mississippi Valley went 5-11 from the free-throw line.
Boys
The host team jumped out to a 20-4 lead after one quarter and never looked back.
Crosspoint cut the gap to 27-14 at the break, but Mississippi Valley Christian added to the lead to be up after three quarters, 49-29.
The majority of Crosspoint’s scoring came from Jeremiah Seitz and Jace Stroup. Seitz netted 20 points and had four three-point baskets. Stroup scored 17 points with one three-point shot.
Silas Ernst, James Murray and Chayton Lewis both scored two points.
Lewis was the rebounding leader for the Cougars with seven boards. Seitz, Clayton Young and Stroup each had five rebounds. Ernst recorded three rebounds, and Boone Sanders added two.
Young had four assists. Seitz and Stroup each recorded three.
Murray logged the lone Crosspoint steal.
Tommy Kunz led Mississippi Valley in scoring with 25 points.
Joey Kunz ended with 18 points, and Drew Gaworski added 17. Joey Kunz knocked down six three-point baskets, and Gaworski ended with seven.
Tommy Kunz led Mississippi Valley with 12 rebounds.