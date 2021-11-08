Returning all five starters from last year’s 3-13 team, Nathan Franks is looking for improvement with the Crosspoint Christian School girls basketball program this season.
“I am so excited to be returning as the girls’ basketball coach for the second year,” Franks said. “The girls have really come to enjoy the sport and are eager to learn and grow as a team. We are fortunate to return all five players from last year and even add a few new ones. I am excited to see how this season goes.”
The Cougars open play Tuesday at North County Christian with a 5:30 p.m. tip.
The Lady Cougars host Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis Friday, Nov. 12, in the home opener. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Top returning players are point guard Jordan Sheppard, shooting guard Lia Cobb and post player Neveah Huff.
Sheppard, a senior, led the Lady Cougars in both scoring (10.9 points per game) and rebounding (7.1 rebounds per game) last season.
Cobb, a junior, averaged 9.1 points per game, and Huff, a sophomore, checked in at 3.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
Franks is hoping to put lessons from 2020-21 to use this winter.
“The team learned that defense and free throws have a huge impact on the game, and they matter,” Franks said.
Senior guard Maggie Pierce is a player Franks sees as a newcomer who could make a difference.
Franks is looking for depth, and that includes scoring off the bench. Lexi Gallegos and Maddie Humphreys are top candidates to fill those roles.
Franks said the team is looking to complete the season at, or above, .500 and be a top defensive team at the state tournament in Joplin.
Within the Metro Conference, Franks sees Wright City’s Liberty Christian as the team to beat.