Crosspoint Christian School’s girls soccer program has come close.
But the first victory of the season has eluded the Lady Cougars so far.
Crosspiont fell to 0-4-1 for the year last week with a pair of losses, 6-2 to Liberty Christian Academy and 5-0 to the St. Louis Patriettes
“As always, our ladies played with amazing heart,” Crosspoint Head Coach Vicki Callaway said. “As a young team, we continue to grow in skill and decision-making on the field.”
Against Liberty Christian, Dominique Murray netted both Crosspoint goals. Jordan Sheppard earned an assist.
Lia Cobb stopped 20 shots in goal.
The game was tied at the half, 2-2, but Liberty Christian scored four times in the second half to win.
Against the Patriettes, Cobb stopped nine shots.
Ava Cobb and Sheppard had Crosspoint’s two shots on goal.
Crosspoint played futsal Monday at Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis.