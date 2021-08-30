Things got off to the desired start for the Crosspoint boys soccer Cougars Tuesday.
Crosspoint (1-0) opened play with at-home conference win over Mississippi Valley Christian (of Alton, Ill.), 8-0.
The Cougars led 3-0 at halftime.
The Crosspoint goals came from three different sources as seniors Seth Aholt and Clayton Young both ended with a hat trick. Junior Joshua Coroama netted a brace.
Aholt was credited with three assists. Coroama assisted on two goals.
“Our team has a lot of young guys, but the seniors really did a great job leading by example,” Head Coach Lance Callaway said. “Our spacing and passing for the first 15 to 20 minutes of each half was exceptional. I feel we’re much better than we were at this point last season.”
It didn’t take long for Aholt to kickstart the scoring, putting one in the net after a steal two minutes into the game.
Aholt quickly scored his second goal a couple minutes later.
The third goal, Young’s first of the night, came 12 minutes into the half after a long pass from Aholt.
After a scoring lull through the remainder of the first half, the Cougars came back out with another flurry of start the second, scoring four times in the first 10 minutes of the period.
Young capped the game 15 minutes into the half by putting a loose ball into the lower right corner.
Crosspoint hosted Christian Fellowship Thursday and will next be in action Sept. 3, hosting Heritage Classical Christian Academy at 4:30 p.m.