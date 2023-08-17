Bringing back 10 starters, the Crosspoint Christian School boys soccer Cougars are looking forward to the new season.
The Cougars (4-16 last year) are slated to open the season Aug. 24 at Heritage Classical Christian Academy, kicking off at 4:30 p.m.
“We are really excited to begin the season again,” Crosspoint Head Coach Lance Callaway said.
“We believe that our returning starters will be a real boost for us this season. We only graduated one player last year so we have most of our starting lineup back again.”
Callaway said the group of returners starts in net.
“James Murray will be manning the net for us, marking the first time we’ve had a starting keeper return in a few years,” Callaway said.
Murray, a senior, played 1,360 minutes in net last season, averaging 11.7 saves per game. He also stopped two of the three penalty kicks he faced.
A trio of returners accounted for 16 goals last fall.
“I believe that Landon Callaway, Ky Hoffstetter and Asher Weldy will give us some good firepower up front,” Lance Callaway said.
Landon Callaway is a senior while the other two are sophomores.
“Carl Lewis has shown dramatic growth every year, and he has been an anchor on the back line for us,” Lance Callaway said about his freshman defender. “We’ll certainly have some youth that we need to get up to speed as soon as possible.”
Lance Callaway indicated that wins and losses are only part of the season goals.
“Although we will compete as hard as we can, our focus will be to continue to on character development and learning the game versus with wins and losses,” Lance Callaway said.
He sees Eagle Ridge Christian of Cape Girardeau and Westwood Baptist of Poplar Bluff as being teams to beat in the Metro League this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.