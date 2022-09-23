Crosspoint Christian School’s boys soccer team now has a win in 2022.
The Cougars (1-8, 1-5) captured a 2-1 victory Friday in Columbia over Heritage Academy.
"I was really happy for the boys that they got the win," Crosspoint Head Coach Lance Callaway said.
Coach Lance Callaway said. “They’ve played hard all season and I felt they really earned this one.”
Crosspoint had to work for its win, scoring twice in the final five minutes to overcome a deficit.
Asher Weldy scored the team’s first goal, hitting the upper right corner, which tied it.
Joshua Coroama scored the winner, his seventh of the season, to give Crosspoint the victory.
Earlier in the week, Crosspoint fell to the Rolla Royals, 7-4, and to Mississippi Valley Christian of Alton, Illinois, 6-4.
Against the Royals, Coroama notched two goals. Weldy and Landon Callaway also scored.
In the game at Mississippi Valley Christian, Coroama scored three of the goals and Weldy added the fourth.
Crosspoint plays Tuesday on the road against St. Louis Christian Homeschool. The Cougars will host Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis Friday in Pacific.
