Jumping back into action, the Crosspoint Christian School boys soccer Cougars won two of three games last week.
Crosspoint (3-2-1, 2-1-1) defeated Poplar Bluff’s Westwood Baptist Tuesday, 8-4, and the Rolla Homeschool Royals Friday, 3-1.
Crosspoint fell Sept. 11 to The Fulton School (St. Albans), 8-4.
In the win at Rolla, Crosspoint got a brace from Seth Aholt. One of the two was a penalty kick. Joshua Coroama scored the other goal and Clayton Young had two assists.
“It was a tough one, they were very physical and made it difficult for us to string passes together,” Crosspoint Head Coach Lance Callaway said. “Thomas Gibbs made some outstanding saves and Lex Rocha was just sensational at the sweeper position, especially given we had never played him there before. He owned the back of the field and his vision was crucial for us.”
That win followed a 10-2 Metro Athletic Conference win over Westwood Baptist Tuesday.
Aholt netted a hat trick in the game with three assists. Lex Rocha also scored three goals with one assist.
Young scored twice and assisted on three goals. Coroama and Grant Mehrhoff each scored once.
“I was really happy with how we spread the ball around, particularly Clayton Young,” Callaway said. “It’s the best game he’s had all season. We were able to get the younger guys involved as well, which is a plus.”
Against The Fulton School, Rocha and Aholt each scored twice.
Crosspoint trailed 6-2 in the second half, but cut the gap to 6-4, but missed a penalty kick chance to get to within one.
“It’s always tough to play on that field, and their keeper was exceptional,” Callaway said. “The missed PK took the wind out of our sails. We just ran out of gas after that, and gave up some cheap goals late in the game. The Fulton School has some players who really finish well, and they took advantage of their opportunities.”