Hitting the road Thursday, the Crosspoint Christian School boys soccer Cougars opened the season with a 2-0 loss against Christian Fellowship.
Playing in Columbia, the game was scoreless until the host team scored with five minutes to go. Christian Fellowship scored an insurance goal in the final moments.
“I was proud of how we competed,” Crosspoint Head Coach Lance Callaway said. “Our starters basically played the entire game, including two sixth-graders. CFS is always the toughest game on our schedule, and we hung with them until we lost our legs in the last 10 minutes.”
Seth Aholt, making his first start in goal, made 15 saves for Crosspoint.
Christian Fellowship outshot the Cougars, 17-5.
“I thought Seth handled himself well in the net,” Callaway said. “That’s not where we want him to be, but he was game to make the start for us today. Alex Huff was tremendous on defense, and Lex Rocha showed flashes of how good he can be offensively. I can’t say enough about Asher Weldy and Cody Sanders, our two sixth-graders, who really battled against much bigger competition.”
Crosspoint returned home to host Eagle Ridge Christian of Cape Girardeau Tuesday in a conference game. Kickoff at Lakeview Park in Washington is 4:30 p.m.