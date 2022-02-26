Playing in the Missouri Christian Schools Athletic Association Division 2 State Tournament in Joplin, the Crosspoint Christian School boys basketball Cougars fell three times last weekend to finish eighth.
In the games, Crosspoint:
• Lost to Overland Christian Thursday, 70-61.
• Lost Friday to Heritage Classical Christian Academy, 57-40.
• Lost Saturday to Blue Ridge Christian, 58-50.
“Our division this year was very tough,” Crosspoint Head Coach Andy Young said. “All the teams were good from top to bottom. In general, the same things plagued us that were problems for us all year — getting off to slow starts and just simply not hitting a high enough percentage of shots.”
Senior Clayton Young was named to the MCSAA all-state second team.
Young said the effort was there.
“The boys did play hard and gave their best,” Young said. “We just couldn’t get over the top on any of our three games at the tournament.”
Overland Christian
Competing in the opener Thursday against Kansas’ Overland Christian, the Cougars fell, 70-61.
Overland Christian led after one quarter, 27-13. It was 39-26. Crosspoint cut into the gap in the third quarter, trailing 53-44 heading to the fourth.
Seth Aholt led Crosspoint with 18 points.
Clayton Young netted 14 points while Boone Sanders and Chayton Lewis each ended with 12 points.
Jace Stroup scored five points.
Lewis snagged 11 rebounds while Stroup had 10. Aholt contributed nine rebounds.
Young was the assists leader with eight. Aholt had six and Stroup ended with four.
Young posted five steals, Aholt had three and Sanders added two.
Heritage Classical
Against conference rival Heritage Classical Christian Academy, the Cougars lost, 57-40.
Heritage Classical led after one quarter, 13-12. It was 26-20 in favor of HCCA after one half. Heritage led after three quarters, 37-30.
Stroup was the top Crosspoint scorer with 10 points.
Young ended with nine, James Murray scored seven, Sanders and Lewis each had six points and Aholt added two.
Aholt was the rebounding leader with 10. Murray and Lewis each had seven. Stroup closed with six.
Young and Aholt each had four assists. Stroup logged three steals. Young had two.
Blue Ridge
In the finale, Crosspoint lost, 58-50, to Blue Ridge Christian of Kansas City.
Blue Ridge led after one quarter, 11-8, at the half, 29-27, and through three quarters, 47-37.
Stroup scored 21 points to lead the Cougars.
Lewis netted nine points. Aholt and Sanders each scored seven.
Young scored five points and Murray added one.
Lewis pulled down 15 rebounds. Aholt ended with 11 and Young had nine. Stroup posted six.
Young dished out five assists. Aholt had three.
Young logged five steals. Sanders, Aholt and Stroup each had three and Lewis added two.