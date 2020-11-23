Every point counts.
The Crosspoint Christian School boys basketball team discovered that Tuesday night, winning a 37-36 home game over Providence Classical Christian Academy.
The Cougars (2-1) jumped out to a large lead in the first quarter, 17-8.
Providence Classical chipped back. It was 24-17 at the half and 33-26 after three quarters.
“We started out the game a little flat, but got in a good groove by the end of the third quarter being up 17-8,” Crosspoint Head Coach Scott Weldy said. “We just couldn’t get anything going after that. We started a hot shooting night but got cold the rest of the game.”
While Crosspoint never trailed in the fourth quarter, the game was tied, 34-34.
Boone Sanders got the steal and passed the ball. Jace Stroup passed it back to Sanders, who hit the go-ahead three-point basket.
“The good part of the evening was that even though we allowed PCCA to get back into the game to tie it, we kept good composure and were able to get a three-pointer from Boone Sanders to put us ahead with one minute to go,” Weldy said. “Providence scored with 40 seconds to go for us to be up by one point and we were able to play good defense after missing a free throw.”
Stroup was the scoring leader with 12 points.
Clayton Young and Sanders each scored nine points. Seth Aholt added seven points.
The team played without Clark Kent, who suffered an ankle injury in Friday’s win at Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis.
Young and Sanders each pulled down six rebounds. Aholt was next with five. Silas Ernst and Stroup had three rebounds apiece.
Young had four rebounds and four steals. Sanders logged five steals and one assist. Stroup contributed three assists and two steals. Aholt had one steal.
Sanders also blocked a shot.
Weldy said most of Crosspoint’s shot attempts came from beyond the arc.
“The boys have really fallen in love with the three-point line as we shot 26 three-pointers compared to nine two-pointers,” Weldy said. “That doesn’t help to only be one dimensional.
Crosspoint hit eight of those three-point attempts with Stroup knocking down four and Sanders netting three. Young had the other outside shot.
Girls
The night was a split as Providence Classical Christian Academy won the girls game, 42-23.
Crosspoint led after one quarter, 9-8, but was outscored in the second quarter and trailed 18-13 at the half.
Providence continued its momentum in the second half and led 32-17 after three quarters.
Lia Cobb led the Lady Cougars in scoring with nine points. She also had three assists, three steals, two rebounds and a blocked shot.
Jordan Sheppard posted eight points, four rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals.
Neveah Huff scored four points with two rebounds and a blocked shot.
Dominique Murray added two points, seven steals and two rebounds.
Lexi Gallegos had one assist and one steal.
Crosspoint now takes a break and returns to action Dec. 4 with a road doubleheader at Eagle Ridge Christian in Cape Girardeau.
The Cougars next play at home Dec. 8 against Maryville, Ill., Christian. Junior varsity boys start the event at 4:30 p.m. The varsity girls play at 6 p.m. with the varsity boys game at 7:30 p.m.