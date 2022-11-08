When the Crosspoint Christian School boys basketball Cougars take the floor Friday, they’ll have two returning starters leading the way.
Boone Sanders and Jace Stroup are back after helping the Cougars go 8-11 overall last season, 6-4 in Metro Athletic Conference play.
Head Coach Andy Young and the Cougars hosted Providence Classical Christian Academy last Friday to start the 2022-23 campaign.
Young, who is being assisted by Scott Stroup, has eight players on this year’s roster.
“Boone Sanders returns as one of only two seniors on our team,” Young said. “He will play a key role in helping provide additional leadership and all around consistent play in all phases of the game.”
Jace Stroup starts at point guard.
“Jace Stroup returns as a junior this year and will be looked upon to provide a key leadership role for our team in running the point guard position and providing consistent scoring and assists for our team.”
Other returners include James Murray and Silas Ernst.
Murray will start in the post after Chayton Lewis’ graduation last spring.
“We have high expectations for James this year in getting key rebounds and scoring opportunities in the middle of the paint,” Young said.
“Silas Ernst returns to the squad at the forward position and will provide us with consistent play on both ends of the floor,” Young said. “We will look for Silas to increase his production this year in both scoring and rebounds.”
Freshmen Asher Weldy and Cody Sanders have some past experience with the team. Middle schoolers can play on Crosspoint squads.
Joshua Coroama and Eric Briggs are newcomers this season.
Young said the Cougars fell behind too often last season and is concentrating on fast starts to games.
“I think the biggest lesson we can take from last year is that we need to find a way to get off to a quicker start,” Young said. “We have to believe in our abilities to compete each and every night and go out at the beginning of games and play at a high level. This will be one of our main areas of focus this year.”
Young feels the MAC will be a competitive conference this year.
“Our Metro Athletic conference is once again loaded with very good teams from top to bottom this year,” Young said. “Westwood, Liberty and Mississippi Valley are returning strong teams once again and I believe Eagle Ridge will be much improved this year.”
Overall, Young feels it could be a good season for his team.
“We certainly feel we have the capabilities of improving on last year’s overall and conference record,” Young said. “We want to compete hard in every game we play and see consistent improvement as the season progresses. We have a good group of young men this year who have a great attitude and a desire to get better game by game.”