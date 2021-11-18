Crosspoint Christian School rallied in the fourth quarter Friday to win in boys basketball over Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis, 56-52.
Crosspoint improved to 2-1 on the season with the win.
“Friday’s game against CAGSL was a really nice win for us,” Crosspoint Head Coach Andy Young said.
A scheduled girls basketball game between the two schools had to be postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases within the CAGSL program.
In the varsity boys game, Crosspoint led after one quarter, 20-15. Both teams slowed down in the second quarter, and the Cougars held a 28-18 lead at the half.
CAGSL exploded in the third quarter, 23-12, to take a 41-40 lead into the final eight minutes.
“We got off to a good start and maintained an 8-10 point lead for most of the first half,” Young said. “CAGSL made a run in the third quarter and got back in the game. In the end, we held on with some good rebounding and some clutch free throws down the stretch to secure the victory.”
Young said Crosspoint hit some big free throws down the stretch.
“We were 5-6 from the free-throw line in the last couple of minutes of the game,” Young said. “It was a gutsy win for our boys because we were a pretty tired group after playing back-to-back up-tempo games Thursday and Friday.”
Three Crosspoint players ended with more than 10 points.
Jeremiah Seitz led the way with 14 points, four assists, four rebounds and two steals.
Jace Stroup scored 13 points with two rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Clayton Young had 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Chayton Lewis netted eight points with 21 rebounds.
Boone Sanders contributed six points, three rebounds and two steals.
Silas Ernst scored four points and added three rebounds.
CAGSL’s Ajani Jordan led all scorers in the game with 20 points. He also pulled down 10 rebounds and added a steal.
Isaiah Crockett netted 14 points, and Myles Jelks scored 13 points.
Noah Musgrove added five points.