Crosspoint Christian School achieved a basketball sweep Friday against Thomas Jefferson School in Sunset Hills.
The Lady Cougars (3-3, 3-2) prevailed over Thomas Jefferson, 48-4.
Crosspoint’s boys fell to 5-3 overall, 4-2 in conference play with a 48-42 loss to Thomas Jefferson.
“We had a good game with Thomas Jefferson,” Crosspoint boys basketball Head Coach Andy Young said.
Crosspoint’s games for this week have been postponed due to COVID-19.
Girls
Crosspoint jumped out to a 14-0 lead after one quarter. The Lady Cougars were up at the half, 36-2. Through three quarters, Crosspoint led, 40-2.
Jordan Sheppard led Crosspoint with 16 points. Lia Cobb was next with 12. Maggie Pierce netted eight points, and Nevaeh Huff scored six. Maddie Humphreys added four, and Dominique Murray scored two points.
Sheppard and Huff each grabbed six rebounds. Ella Cobb, Pierce and Murray each had three rebounds. Lia Cobb added one.
Sheppard and Lia Cobb each had two assists. Pierce and Murray added one apiece.
Sheppard had nine steals. Huff was next with eight. Humphreys posted five steals. Pierce had four, Ella Cobb ended with three, Murray had two, and Lia Cobb posted one.
Huff had six blocked shots. Sheppard blocked two, and Humphreys ended with one.
Boys
Crosspoint led after one quarter, 15-9, and at the half, 23-18. Through three quarters, the game was tied, 33-33.
Jeremiah Seitz led the Cougars in scoring with 15 points.
Chayton Lewis and Jace Stroup both scored nine points.
Clayton Young was next with six points, and Seth Aholt added three points.
“Jeremiah Seitz led us in scoring with 15 points and played a good defensive game on Thomas Jefferson’s leading scorer,” Andy Young said. “Chayton Lewis and Jace Stroup each added nine points.”
Crosspoint hit one of 15 three-point attempts with Seitz knocking down that shot.
“Ultimately, our lack of being able to put the ball in the hole cost us,” Andy Young said. “We only shot 23 percent from the field. That is not going to get it done. We played good defense and won the battle on the boards 47-40.”
The Cougars were 7-14 from the free-throw line.
Lewis grabbed 18 rebounds, and Young was next with 11. Seitz had eight boards. Aholt added four, and Boone Sanders and Stroup each posted three.
“Chayton Lewis pulled down a game-high 18 rebounds,” Andy Young said. “Clayton Young added 11 rebounds and five assists and played a good defensive game on one of Thomas Jefferson’s leading scorers as well.”
Young was the assists leader with five. Stroup recorded two, and Aholt added one.
Aholt posted seven steals. Seitz ended with three, and Stroup added one.
Lewis recorded five blocked shots. Young and Aholt each had one.
Matthias Mittendorfer led Thomas Jefferson with 21 points. Liam Luvai added 14, and Leo Liang scored six.
Aaron Yang had four points, Finn Jung posted two, and Alex Lee scored one point.
Thomas Jefferson hit five three-point baskets and went 7-9 from the free-throw line.
Yang was the rebounding leader with eight. Mittendorfer was next with seven. Liang and Luvai each had six, and Jung added five.
Mittendorfer blocked three shots.