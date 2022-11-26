At the Thanksgiving break, the Crosspoint Christian School varsity basketball teams have logged one win.
Both of the programs are looking for increased success as they hit the heavy part of the season starting in December.
Updated: November 26, 2022 @ 4:20 pm
The Lady Cougars, 1-3, opened the season with loses to Providence Classical Christian Academy, 20-11, and Liberty Christian Academy, 61-14.
The Lady Cougars defeated Providence Classical Christian Academy in the rematch Monday, Nov. 21, 27-20.
“We are getting better each game,” Crosspoint girls Head Coach Nathan Franks said. “We’re having some mental mistakes that are causing teams to go on runs. When we play our game, we look really good. We are very young.”
Crosspoint’s boys team was 0-3 coming into this week.
Losses have been to:
• rovidence Classical Christian Academy Nov. 4, 76-56.
• iberty Christian Academy Nov. 11, 70-28.
• hristian Academy of Greater St. Louis Tuesday, Nov. 15, 75-47.
No information was available for the Nov. 21 or Nov. 22 games against Providence Classical Christian Academy or the Rolla Royals.
Through the first three games, junior Jace Stroup leads the team in scoring at 18.3 points per game.
Boone Sanders, a senior, is next at eight points per game. Asher Weldy averages 4.7 points while Joshua Coroama is next at 3.7 and James Murray averages 3.3 points per game.
Murray is the top rebounder at nine per game. Coroama and Boone Sanders each have 7.7 boards per contest. Cody Sanders averages 3.3 rebounds per game.
Stroup is the assists leader at 12, one in front of Boone Sanders. Coroama has six and Weldy has dished out five assists.
Stroup is the steals leader with 10. Weldy is next at five while Coroama has four. Cody Sanders had three steals and Boone Sanders has two.
Crosspoint’s girls stats were only entered for the first two games.
Dominique Murray was the leading scorer through two games with six points per game. Nevaeh Huff was next with four points per game.
Huff averaged 11 rebounds per game. Murray had five steals. Ella Cobb, Lia Cobb, Huff and Bekah Petry each had three steals.
