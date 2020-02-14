Next stop Joplin.
Crosspoint Christian School’s two basketball teams are headed to the MCSAA Division II State Tournament later this week.
The Crosspoint boys (8-13) and the girls (4-17) are both seeded sixth in their respective brackets.
The boys open play Thursday at 8:30 p.m. against Tower Grove Christian. Crosspoint will play again Friday at 6:30 p.m. against either Rivers of Life or Berean.
Marantha is the top seed and will play Heritage in the opening round. Heartland-Belton is seeded fourth and will play Providence in the other first-round game.
Crosspoint’s girls play Heartland-Belton Thursday at 8:30 p.m. The Lady Cougars will play either Providence or Overland Friday at 5 p.m.
Eagle Ridge is the top seed and will face Heritage to open the tournament. The other game is Rivers of Life against Berean.
Both tournaments end Saturday.
The Crosspoint squads are coming off of the MAC Tournament last week. While neither Crosspoint team won, there was news for the school. The MAC girls basketball championship trophy was named for the late Crosspoint girls Head Coach Eric Winslow, who passed away suddenly last fall.
Liberty Christian of Wright City won the trophy this year. Crosspoint’s girls were knocked out with a 36-31 loss to The Fulton School of St. Albans last Tuesday.
Crosspoint’s boys lost last Thursday to Westwood Baptist Academy, 50-37.
Heading into the state tournament, Crosspoint has two boys averaging double digits in scoring. Clark Kent averages 12.7 points per game while Seth Aholt is next at 10.0.
Kent averages 8.1 rebounds per game and David Cox is next at 6.5. Isaac Thomas pulls down 5.7 rebounds per game.
Kent also leads the team in assists per game (3.5) and steals per game (4.7).
Hannah Knudsvig is the top scorer for the Lady Cougars at 13.2 points per game. Rachel Smith is next at 6.5 points per game.
Jordan Sheppard is the top rebounder at 4.6 per game. Knudsvig is next at 4.4.
Knudsvig also leads the team with 1.8 assists and 4.8 steals per game.