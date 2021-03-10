Traveling to Joplin in February, the Crosspoint Christian School basketball teams finished the 2020-21 campaign.
Crosspoint’s boys ended their season at 5-12, losing all three games at the Missouri Christian School Athletic Association Division II event.
Crosspoint’s girls went 1-2, ending the season at 3-13.
Before the state tournament took place, the brackets had to be modified as some teams had trouble traveling due to the winter weather and poor road conditions.
Boys
The Cougars opened state play with a 55-40 loss against Heartland, from Belton.
“It was not the best start of a game that we would have wanted to start out the tournament, but I was happy with the fight that our boys gave the rest of the game,” Crosspoint Head Coach Scott Weldy said.
Crosspoint trailed after one quarter, 17-5. Heartland led 31-10 at the half and 45-24 after three quarters.
Senior Clark Kent led the offense with 22 points.
Seth Aholt was next with seven points. Clayton Young scored six points.
Boone Sanders netted three points, and Jace Stroup added two points.
Weldy said the team struggled with rebounding on the defensive side. Heartland grabbed 19 offensive rebounds.
Stroup was the Crosspoint rebound leader with nine.
“We made a good effort in the fourth quarter and evening finished with a 8-0 run, but we just couldn’t get there,” Weldy said.
The second game was a 58-55 loss to Christian Learning Center of Fort Scott, Kansas.
“We put in a good all-around effort against Christian Learning Center but just came up short,” Weldy said.
Crosspoint led after one quarter, 17-15, but Christian Learning Center came back to lead at the half, 29-24. It was 47-39 after three quarters.
Young led the Cougars in scoring with 18 points. Stroup and Kent each netted 13 points.
Sanders and Aholt netted five points apiece, and Chayton Lewis scored one point.
Kent grabbed 11 rebounds and added seven steals.
“Jace Stroup was a spark off the bench, scoring 13 points with some key three-pointers during the game,” Weldy said.
Kansas City’s Blue Ridge Christian then beat Crosspoint, 58-19.
No additional information was available.
Girls
Crosspoint had the oddity of playing a Missouri tournament against Kansas teams.
The Lady Cougars lost twice to Christian Learning Center, 56-30, and 40-24. That was sandwiched around a 35-30 win over Overland Christian from Overland Park, Kansas.
In the opener, Christian Learning Center led after one quarter, 13-4, at the half, 35-10, and through three quarters, 50-22.
Jordan Sheppard led Crosspoint in scoring with 18 points.
Lia Cobb was next with eight points.
Dominique Murray and Lexi Gallegos each scored two points.
Neveah Huff pulled down 14 rebounds, and Sheppard closed with nine. Murray had three rebounds, and Gallegos and Cobb each had two.
Against Overland Christian, Crosspoint trailed after one quarter, 11-10. It was 22-21 at the half with Overland Christian leading.
Crosspoint led after three quarters, 27-26, and sealed the win in the fourth quarter.
Sheppard paced the offense with 12 points.
Cobb netted 11 points, and Huff chipped in with 10 points.
Murray scored two points.
Huff grabbed 16 rebounds. Sheppard was next with eight. Cobb recorded six, and Murray had three. Gallegos ended with two.
In the final game, Crosspoint met Christian Learning Center once again.
After one quarter, Christian Learning Center led, 11-1. It was 17-8 at the half and 34-14 through three quarters.
Sheppard scored 14 points to lead the Crosspoint attack. Cobb was next with six points.
Gallegos and Huff each scored two points.
Rebounding totals were not available.
Sheppard had three blocked shots and two assists. Huff blocked three shots.
Murray and Cobb each had one steal.