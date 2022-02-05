Crosspoint Christian School’s basketball teams both picked up victories at the end of last week.
Crosspoint’s girls (5-7) posted a 46-4 win over Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis Thursday.
The Crosspoint boys (7-7) won Friday at Heritage Academy, 63-56.
Girls
“We played incredible,” Crosspoint Head Coach Nathan Franks said about the win over Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis. “We played as a team with a strong performance from the top to the bottom. We are starting to figure it out at the right time.”
Crosspoint jumped out to an 18-0 lead through one quarter and was up at the half, 28-2. It was 40-2 through three quarters.
Jordan Sheppard led the way with a double-double, scoring 13 points while adding 15 rebounds. She also posted three assists and three steals.
“We had a strong performance from Maddie Humphreys with a strong eight points off the bench,” Franks said. “It was a fun game and fun to see the girls catching on at the right time.”
Humphreys also had six rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Lia Cobb scored 11 points and had three rebounds.
Nevaeh Huff also ended with eight points with five rebounds and two blocked shots.
Dominique Murray netted four points and had six rebounds and five steals.
Maggie Pierce added two points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Ella Cobb pulled down three rebounds and had two steals.
Lexi Gallegos added an assist, a rebound and a steal.
Boys
Crosspoint’s boys prevailed over Heritage Academy, 63-56.
Heritage Academy led after one quarter, 13-11, and at the half, 31-29.
Crosspoint took the lead in the third quarter, 46-44.
“Our varsity boys team got a good win Friday in Columbia against Heritage Academy,” Crosspoint Head Coach Andy Young said.
“We did a much better job on the boards and being aggressive taking the ball to the basket. We ended up shooting a total of 36 free throws for the game, making 23 of those. That was more free throws than we’ve taken the past five games combined.”
Clayton Young was Crosspoint’s top scorer.
“Clayton Young led us in scoring (21) and assists (four) and was 9-12 from the free-throw line.”
Young also had six rebounds and one steal.
Chayton Lewis and Jace Stroup scored 13 points apiece. Lewis also had eight rebounds and a blocked shot. Stroup pulled down eight rebounds with three assists and three steals. Stroup was 8-11 from the free-throw line.
Boone Sanders had seven points and led the Cougars in rebounds with 11. He also had an assist and a steal.
Silas Ernst scored five points with five rebounds, an assist and a steal.
James Murray posted four points, seven rebounds and one steal.
As a team, Crosspoint went 23-36 from the free-throw line.
“Overall, it was a nice win for our boys and one that I hope gives us some momentum heading into our conference tournament and, eventually our state tournament.”
The state tournament will be held Feb. 17-19 in Joplin.