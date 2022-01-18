Charging back from an eight-point deficit through three quarters, the Crosspoint Christian School boys basketball Cougars edged Heritage Classical Christian Academy Tuesday on a buzzer beater in Fenton, 49-48.
“We had the ball out of bounds with 2.5 seconds left on the clock and were able to get it inbounded to Boone Sanders, who made a nice pass back over to Clayton Young,” Crosspoint Head Coach Andy Young said. “He shot a deep three-pointer with no time left on the clock and nailed it for the one-point win.”
Crosspoint’s girls (4-4) also won by a point over the Lady Hawks, 24-23.
Boys
Heritage Classical led the Cougars (6-4) for most of the game. It was 19-10 after one quarter and 33-24 at the half. Heritage Classical took a 41-33 lead into the final quarter.
“Our boys played a gutsy game and had to come back from being behind by as much 13 points earlier in the first half,” Andy Young said. “Heritage played a very good game against us and hit a lot of three pointers in the first half to get out to their early lead.”
Jace Stroup led the Cougars in scoring with 17 points.
Sanders hit three of Crosspoint’s five three-point baskets on the way to finishing with 13.
Clayton Young scored nine points, Chayton Lewis ended with eight and Seth Aholt added two points.
Lewis was the rebounding leader with 13. Sanders pulled down seven. Young and Stroup each had five while James Murray and Aholt added three rebounds apiece.
Young dished out nine assists. Aholt was next with three. Sanders, Silas Ernst and Stroup each had one.
Aholt picked up five steals. Sanders and Stroup ended with three apiece. Lewis had two.
“It was an entire team effort for us to get this victory,” Andy Young said. “Every single player contributed to the win. We ended up having two of our players foul out and had to depend on a couple of my subs to get in there and finish off the game. Both James Murray and Silas Ernst did a great job of coming off the bench and playing some key minutes for us late in the game.”
Girls
The Crosspoint Lady Cougars won for the first time since Dec. 3, edging Heritage Classical by a 24-23 score.
It wasn’t the best of starts for the Lady Cougars, who trailed by a 6-0 score after one quarter. Crosspoint scored the only point of the second quarter to trail, 6-1, through one half.
Crosspoint found its offense in the third quarter and took a 14-10 lead going into the final eight minutes.
Jordan Sheppard was Crosspoint’s scoring leader with seven points.
Lia Cobb chipped in with six points while Nevaeh Huff scored five and Maggie Pierce added four points. Maddie Humphreys contributed two points.
Pierce pulled down 12 rebounds. Sheppard and Huff each had five rebounds while Humphreys ended with three. Dominique Murray added two rebounds and Ella Cobb, Lexi Gallegos and Lia Cobb each had one rebound.
Humphreys had one assist.
Sheppard picked up seven steals. Humphreys, Pierce and Murray each had three. Lia Cobb contributed two.
Sheppard and Murray each had one blocked shot.