Crossing the Mississippi River Tuesday, the Crosspoint Christian School basketball teams split in Granite City, Illinois, in games with Rivers of Life Christian School.
Crosspoint’s boys improved to 3-1 on the season with a 70-7 win over Rivers of Life in Granite City, Illinois.
Rivers of Life won the girls game, 46-28. The Lady Cougars fell to 0-2 with the loss.
Crosspoint stays on the road Friday, playing at Mississippi Valley Christian School. The girls game starts at 5:30 p.m.
Crosspoint returns home next Monday, hosting Eagle Ridge Christian School of Cape Girardeau. The girls start the night, playing at 5 p.m.
Boys
The Cougars set the tone with a 27-5 first quarter and never looked back.
Crosspoint shut out Rivers of Life in the middle two quarters, leading 49-5 at the half and 63-5 after three quarters.
Crosspoint outscored Rivers of Life in the final quarter, 7-2.
“We played our subs for most of the game,” Crosspoint Head Coach Andy Young said. “We did everything we could not to run up the score, but it was what it was.”
Jace Stroup led the Cougars in scoring with 18 points and was one of three Crosspoint players to reach double figures.
Boone Sanders netted 12 points, and Jeremiah Seitz added 11.
All Crosspoint players scored. James Murray netted eight points. Clayton Young and Seth Aholt each scored seven points. Chayton Lewis ended with four points, and Silas Ernst scored three.
Crosspoint hauled down 38 rebounds with Seitz and Lewis tying for the team lead with seven apiece.
Murray had six rebounds, and Aholt and Clayton Young each had five. Stroup posted four, Sanders had three, and Ernst added one.
Clayton Young dished out nine assists. Aholt was next with five. Seitz added four, Stroup had three, and Lewis ended with one.
Aholt and Stroup each had four steals. Clayton Young and Sanders ended with three apiece. Seitz added one.
Seitz and Lewis each blocked two shots.
Girls
Crosspoint’s girls fell to Rivers of Life, 46-28.
Rivers of Life led after one quarter, 13-8. It was 17-10 at the half.
Through three quarters, the host team led, 32-18.
Jordan Sheppard led the Lady Cougars with 10 points.
Lia Cobb netted eight points.
Neveah Huff scored four points, and Maggie Pierce, Dominique Murray and Lexi Gallegos each scored two points.
Sheppard pulled down six of the 17 Crosspoint rebounds. Cobb added four, and Pierce and Huff each had three rebounds. Gallegos added one.
Sheppard had two assists, and Cobb ended with one.
Sheppard, Pierce and Cobb each had two steals.