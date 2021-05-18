Like Rome, a baseball program cannot be built in a day.
The Crosspoint Christian School baseball program played this season for the first time since 2018, and Head Coach Jared Hogan knew it would be a year for rebuilding the foundations of his school’s program.
Crosspoint went 1-7 in its first year back in action.
“Definitely a lot to clean up, but we have promise for next season,” Hogan said. “We had three seventh graders starting but definitely could have walked away with a win if we pitched better and had some timely hits. While the season didn’t end as we hoped, I am excited for the progress we made and looking forward to next year.”
Playing at the Missouri Christian School Athletic Association State Tournament in Joplin April 29-30, the Cougars dropped both games.
Liberty Christian Academy of Wright City beat the Cougars in the event opener, 17-7.
In the second game, Blue Ridge Christian of Kansas City won, 11-4.
“In both games, our pitchers had difficulty finding the strike zone,” Hogan said.
Liberty Christian had five hits but put 16 additional runners on base through walks and hit batters.
“We were leading early on and hung in there for several innings but then ran out of gas,” Hogan said.
Blue Ridge scored eight of its 11 runs in the first inning.
“We then settled down and only gave up three runs over the rest of the game,” Hogan said. “We only gave up four hits but gave them 14 runners on walks and hit batters. While we lost by seven runs, we left 10 runners on base.”
Against Liberty Christian, Seth Aholt had two hits, three runs and drove in one.
Thomas Gibbs and Jack Kearns each had a hit and drove in two runs. Chayton Lewis scored twice. Ky Hofstetter and Asher Weldy each scored once.
Gibbs drew two walks. Aholt and Lewis were hit by pitches twice.
Aholt, Gibbs and Grant Mehrhoff pitched for the Cougars.
Aholt was the hits leader against Blue Ridge Christian with two. Silas Ernst and Mehrhoff each had one hit.
Mehrhoff scored twice and drove in two.
Aholt and Mehrhoff shared pitching duties.
Hogan said the Cougars also played a JV game May 8 against North County Christian, an 11-4 loss. Hogan said younger players saw action in the game with some as young as sixth grade.
Ernst had two hits in the game, scoring once and driving in one.
Victor Rocha drove in two runs and had one hit.
Carl Lewis, Payton Lauth and Weldy pitched.