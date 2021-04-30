After restarting its baseball program this season, the Crosspoint Christian School Cougars are hoping for more success in this week’s Missouri Christian School Athletic Association State Tournament in Joplin.
“Going into the tournament this coming weekend, we are hoping to continue playing well and get a win or two,” Crosspoint Head Coach Jared Hogan said. Crosspoint is ranked fifth among seven teams for the event.
The Cougars play Liberty Christian Academy of Wright City Thursday at 3 p.m.
If Crosspoint wins, it plays Plaza Heights Christian Academy Friday at 1 p.m. If Crosspoint loses, it plays in the consolation game Friday at 3 p.m.
The tournament runs through Saturday morning.
Crosspoint started the season with a 23-1 loss to Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis March 30.
The Cougars then fell at Maryville, Illinois, Christian April 12, 15-0.
Crosspoint picked up a win over North County Christian April 15, 17-2.
The Cougars then lost to Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis again, 13-4.
The Cougars lost to Christian Fellowship of Columbia April 22, 8-5.
Hogan said the start of the season was difficult.
“It was pretty brutal,” Hogan said about the Maryville Christian game. “Our pitchers couldn’t throw strikes, and we had mostly strikeouts batting. But things have really been turning around as the team has gotten more experience and practice.”
In the win over North County Christian, the Cougars fell behind in the top of the first, 2-0. However, Crosspoint scored six in the bottom of the first, 10 in the second and one more in the fourth.
“They are a very weak team, so it wasn’t an impressive win, but it helped give my guys some confidence,” Hogan said.
Seth Aholt went the distance on the hill, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks. He struck out six.
Thomas Gibbs led the offense with three hits, including a couple of doubles.
Aholt, Silas Ernst and Chayton Lewis each had two hits. Ernst doubled.
Asher Weldy, James Murray and Danny Kearns added one hit apiece.
Gibbs, Aholt and Payton Lauth each scored three times. Ernst, Jack Kearns and Lewis scored twice. Danny Kearns and Weldy scored once.
Gibbs drove in five runs. Ernst had three RBIs. Danny Kearns drove in two.
Players with one RBI each were Aholt, Weldy, Murray, Noah Thompson, Lewis, Jack Kearnes and Lauth.
Carl Lewis, Thompson and Lauth each walked twice.
Hogan felt the team showed improvement in its second meeting with Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis.
Hogan said the Cougars had a shot in the final game against Christian Fellowship, an 8-5 loss.
“It was a competitive game, and we left seven runners on base and had three picked off, so we were well within striking distance,” Hogan said. “Our batters are starting to put the ball in play, and our pitchers are cutting down the walks.”