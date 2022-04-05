There’s a benefit to batting last.
Crosspoint Christian School used the bottom of the fourth inning to win its baseball season opener Tuesday at Pacific Youth Association Park over North County Christian, 17-16.
“It was a rough game for both sides,” Crosspoint Head Coach Jared Hogan said. “North County had their van break down and got there late, so we started half an hour late. Both teams had rough starts; between both sides there were 21 walks and seven hit by pitches. After only two innings, we had been playing for two hours. Both teams had 15 runs.”
After a conference, the teams decided to end the game after the third inning, but the game was still tied, 16-16.
Crosspoint scored in the bottom of the fourth to break the tie.
“With two outs and two strikes and a runner on third, my seventh-grader, Carl Lewis, hit a dribbler infield single,” Hogan said. “The catcher had no play at first, so he dove for our runner coming to the plate and barely missed the tag; that edged out a win for us.”
Lewis paced the offense with two hits. Victor Rocha, Seth Aholt, Asher Weldy and Joshua Coroama each had one hit for the Cougars. Aholt tripled.
Crosspoint batters drew 11 walks and three were hit by pitches.
Rocha and Aholt both stole two bases. Weldy had one swipe.
Thomas Gibbs, Weldy and Aholt pitched for the Cougars. Aholt was the winning pitcher, throwing the final two innings.
“Seth Aholt came in the last two innings for us and did a nice job getting us quick outs,” Hogan said.
Hogan said the team needs to improve, quickly. There are games Friday and Monday.
“I know both teams have had difficulties getting outside to practice, with all the rain and cold weather,” Hogan said. “Regardless, our pitchers have got to be better at putting the ball into the strike zone and letting our defense make plays.