Winning the middle game of its state tournament trip, the Crosspoint Christian School baseball Cougars finished their season Saturday with a 3-7 record.
Playing in the Missouri Christian Schools Athletic Association State Tournament, Crosspoint:
• Lost Thursday to Plaza Heights Christian Academy of Blue Springs, 12-0.
• Beat Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis Saturday, 8-7.
• Lost Saturday to Westwood Baptist Academy of Poplar Bluff in the third-place game, 8-2.
Crosspoint Head Coach Jared Hogan reported that all games were rained out Friday in Joplin.
CAGSL
Crosspoint’s win was a four-inning victory over CAGSL, 8-7.
CAGSL had beaten Crosspoint three times during the regular season.
“That game came down to a play at the plate and we tagged out their tying run for the third out,” Hogan said. “Seth Aholt had a big game with a single and a double and pitched the last inning for the save.”
The Cougars opened with a run in the first before adding three in the second and four in the fourth.
CAGSL scored three runs in the second, one in the third and three in the fourth.
Thomas Gibbs, Aholt and Payton Lauth pitched for Crosspoint.
Gibbs went 1.1 innings and was credited with the win. He gave up three runs on one hit, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Lauth pitched 1.2 innings, allowing an unearned run on a hit and a walk. He struck out two.
Aholt was awarded a save, pitching an inning while allowing three unearned runs on two hits and one walk.
Offensively, Aholt, Asher Weldy and Ky Hofstetter each had two hits.
Aholt and Hofstetter doubled.
Gibbs drew two walks and Hofstetter walked once.
Chayton Lewis, Lauth and Carl Lewis each were hit by pitches.
Aholt and Hofstetter stole two bases apiece. Weldy had one steal.
Aholt scored three runs. Gibbs, Chayton Lewis, Weldy, Hofstetter and Carl Lewis each scored once.
Weldy drove in three runs. Aholt had two RBIs and Hofstetter drove in one run.
Plaza Heights
In the state opener, top-seeded Plaza Heights scored four times in the first, once in the second and seven times in the third to win the game.
Crosspoint helped considerably, making 11 errors. Plaza Heights had five hits.
Gibbs started and took the loss, allowing four unearned runs on one hit and three walks. He struck out one over one inning.
Weldy went two-thirds of an inning, allowing seven unearned runs on two hits, a walk and a hit batter.
Lauth pitched an inning, allowing an unearned run on two hits. He struck out one.
Carl Lewis went 1.1 innings, walking one, hitting one and striking out two.
Hofstetter was Crosspoint’s lone baserunner, walking.
Crosspoint batters struck out 12 times.
Westwood
Crosspoint fell in the final game to Westwood, 8-2.
“We then immediately played Westwood for the third-place game after the CAGSL game,” Hogan said. “it was a six-team bracket and kind of odd that we could still make it to the third-place game.”
Westwood scored three runs in the first, three in the second and two more in the fifth.
Crosspoint scored a run in the fourth and another one in the top of the sixth.
Westwood outhit the Cougars, 5-2. Crosspoint made four errors to Westwood’s two.
Carl Lewis started for the Cougars, going 1.1 innings while allowing six runs (five earned) on two hits, three walks and a hit batter. He took the loss.
Aholt pitched 1.2 innings, allowing a hit, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Weldy pitched two innings, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk. He struck out two.
Hofstetter had both of the Crosspoint hits. Gibbs and Carl Lewis walked. Aholt was hit by a pitch.
Gibbs and Weldy scored the runs. Hofstetter had one RBI.
“Ky Hofstetter had a quiet year at the plate, but had four hits between the two (Saturday) games, including a double,” Hogan said.
“Of my five pitchers I used, two are eighth graders and one is a seventh grader, so I am proud of them facing off against much older kids and am excited about the coming years.
“Our defense and offense have come a long way, this being our second year since restarting the program, and I think each year we will get more competitive.”
Hogan noted the team’s four seniors, Aholt, Gibbs, Jack Kearns and Chayton Lewis.
“We will miss them,” Hogan said.