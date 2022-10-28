The race to Gans Creek starts Saturday.
Cross country teams from around the state will be looking to punch their ticket for the MSHSAA State Championships through district qualifying events this weekend.
Area teams are headed to one of four different district locations Saturday — Parkway Central, Nixa, Fulton and Arcadia Valley.
The state championships at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia are scheduled from Nov. 4-5.
Parkway Central
The Colts are hosting both the Class 5 District 3 and Class 4 District 3 meets Saturday on the grounds of Parkway Central High School.
The boys from St. Francis Borgia as well as both the boys and girls teams from Washington are assigned to Class 4 District 3.
The Class 4 races run back-to-back, starting with the girls at 9 a.m. and the boys at 9:45 a.m.
Class 5 races will follow. No area teams are assigned to compete in Class 5.
The Washington squads and Borgia boys will be compete against Warrenton, St. Charles, Parkway North, Parkway Central, North Point, Moberly, Mexico, McCluer North, McCluer, Hazelwood East, Hannibal, Ft. Zumwalt South and Ft. Zumwalt East.
The district’s boys only teams, including Borgia, are St. Dominic, Lutheran St. Charles and De Smet.
Schools assigned to the district for the girls race only include Tolton Catholic, John Burroughs, MICDS and St. Joseph’s Academy.
Nixa
Nixa’s Inman Elementary School will be the site for both the Class 5 District 2 and Class 4 District 2 races Saturday.
Area teams running there include Union, St. Clair, Pacific and Sullivan, all of whom will be participating in the Class 4 races.
The meet starts with the Class 5 girls at 10 a.m., followed by the Class 4 girls at 10:30 a.m.
The Class 5 boys run at 11 a.m. and the Class 4 boys run at 11:30 a.m.
The rest of the district schools include Bolivar, Carl Junction, Hillcrest, Jefferson City, Logan-Rogersville, Marshfield, McDonald County, Monnett, Nevada, Parkview, Rolla, Webb City, West Plains and Willard.
Fulton
Fulton High School is the host site for three separate districts Saturday — Class 3 District 3, Class 2 District 3 and Class 1 District 3.
Borgia’s girls and the Owensville teams will be running in Class 3 District 3.
Hermann will run in the Class 2 District 3 races. The Lady Bearcats are the defending Class 2 state champions.
The meet takes place at the Fulton High School Athletic Complex, located behind the school. Runners will make two loops of the course.
The first race is Class 3 girls at 9 a.m.
Class 3 boys follow at 9:40 a.m.
The Class 2 girls will run at 10:20 a.m. with the Class 2 boys running at 11 a.m.
The Class 1 girls race is set for 11:40 a.m. and the Class 1 boys will run at 12:20 p.m.
Class 3 District 3 also consists of teams from Blair Oaks, Bowling Green, Centralia, Fatima, Fulton, Hallsville, Incarnate Word (girls only), John Burroughs (boys only), Lutheran St. Charles (girls only), Macon, MICDS (boys only), Montgomery County, Normandy, North Callaway, Orchard Farm, Palmyra, Priory (boys only), Southern Boone, St. Charles West, STEAM Academy at McCluer South Berkeley, Tolton Catholic (boys only), Villa Duchesne, Visitation Academy (girls only), Whitfield (girls only), Winfield and Wright City.
Class 2 District 3 competitors will also come from Belle, Bishop DuBourg, Bourbon, Brentwood, Calvary Lutheran (boys only), Clark County, Duchesne, Elsberry, Harrisburg (girls only), Highland, Linn, Lutheran North, Mark Twain, McKinley Classical Leadership, Metro, Missouri Military Academy (boys only), Monroe City, New Bloomfield, Principia (boys only), South Callaway, Steelville, Valley Park and Whitfield (boys only).
Area teams will not be involved in the Class 1 District 3 races.
Arcadia Valley
Arcadia Valley High School in Ironton is the host site for three meets Saturday — Class 3 District 1, Class 2 District 1 and Class 1 District 1.
The event is taking place at the Arcadia Valley Sports Complex.
New Haven’s teams are competing in Class 1 District 1.
St. James and Cuba’s teams are assigned to Class 3 District 1.
New Haven’s girls will run at 11:40 a.m. and the boys follow at 12:20 p.m.
District results can be found at https://mo.milesplit.com following the meets.
New Haven will compete against the following teams: Advance, Bakersfield, Bernie, Bismarck, Bunker (boys only), O’Fallon Christian, Couch, Crystal City, Delta, Dora, Ellington, Eminence (boys only), Koshkonong, Leopold, Norwood, Oak Ridge, Richland, South Iron, Summersville, The Fulton School (Chesterfield), Valle Catholic (boys only), Valley, Van Buren, Viburnum, Winona and Zalma.
St. James and Cuba are joined in Class 3 District 1 by Arcadia Valley, Bayless, Cardinal Ritter, Park Hills Central, Dexter, Doniphan, Fredericktown, Gateway Science Academy Charter, Hancock, Herculaneum, Kennett (boys only), Lift for Life Academy, Lutheran South (boys only), Maplewood, Miller Career Academy, Cape Girardeau Notre Dame (boys only), St. Louis Notre Dame (girls only), Potosi, Rosati-Kain (girls only), Salem (boys only), Soldan (girls only), St. Mary’s (boys only), Ste. Genevieve, Ursuline Academy (girls only) and Vashon.