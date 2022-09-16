Quality, not quantity.
That’s how the New Haven cross country program approached Saturday’s Linn Invitational.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Quality, not quantity.
That’s how the New Haven cross country program approached Saturday’s Linn Invitational.
New Haven had four varsity runners, with one, Janelle Cronin, earning a medal.
Cronin was the top-finishing New Haven runner, taking 28th in the varsity girls race in 23:55.56.
“Overall, I was happy with how we raced but we have a ways to go before we are running consistently well,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “Fortunately, we have a two week break from competition to get in some training as we prepare to race on the state course in the Gans Creek Classic Sept. 24th.”
Andrew Rethemeyer was the first New Haven boys runner across the finish line, placing 33rd in 19:59.2.
Jose Romo-Vazquez was next, placing 36th with a time of 20:01.87.
David Otten rounded out the New Haven boys with a time of 23:13.80, good for 83rd.
Two New Haven boys, Lewis Wray and Ryan Steinbeck, earned medals in the JV race.
Elsberry won the boys title with 75 points with Osage placing second at 83 points. St. Charles West was third at 90 while Fulton (93) and Southern Boone (136) rounded out the top five.
St. Charles West’s James Wortham won the individual title in 15:56.37. Blaine Brodersen of Stover was second in 16:57.50.
St. Charles West was the team winner in the girls race with 65 points. Osage placed second at 72.
Hermann (83), Southern Boone County (117) and Eldon (130) rounded out the top five.
Eldon’s Zoe Martonfi was the individual winner in 18:58.53, over a minute in front of runner-up Emery Mayfield of Fulton.
“We are still working on getting in better shape at this point of the season so I’m running my younger boys on JV and my junior and senior boys on varsity,” Tucker said.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.