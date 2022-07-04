Hosting its final dual meet of the 2022 summer swim season, the Washington Stingrays fell Monday at the Agnes Nolting Aquatics Complex to the Castle Pines Crocodiles, 319-232.
The two teams were close in boys races with Washington outscoring Castle Pines, 138-125.
However, Castle Pines had a 100-point edge in girls races, 194-94, and that made the difference in the final team scores.
Prior to the meet, Washington recognized three swimmers who are in their final year of eligibility, Isabella Rio, Eva Gaugh and Bri Brown.
“It was definitely a beautiful night for a meet,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “We knew moving into this division was going to be tough, so the score wasn’t a surprise. What was really exciting was the time improvements our swimmers experienced. The team has been working really hard on technique and it is paying off. As always, we have plans for improvement but on a whole, I am very happy with how we are doing.”
The Stingrays go to Cool Dell Tuesday for the next dual meet. Washington finishes the regular season at Lake Chesterfield July 11.
The division championship meet will be held July 15-16.
The July 15 portion for 11-Over swimmers will take place at Cool Dell.
The 10-Under portion will be held July 16 at Cedarmill.
Monday’s meet opened with individual medley races, where swimmers compete in all four different strokes during a 100-yard race.
Ava Mohart was Washington’s lone winner, taking the girls 15-18 race.
Placing second for the Stingrays were Nora Wells, Joseph Vanco, Bri Brown and Gabe Rio.
Third-place swimmers were Logan Halmich, Ava Flottmann and Olivia Mahon.
In the freestyle races, Washington’s winners were Emmitt Searcy, Ava Brumit, Greyson McDaniel, Brenden Henke, Ava Mohart and Aidan Garlock.
In the breaststroke races, Washington’s winners were Ian Halmich, Greyson McDaniel, Lincoln Schaefer and Bri Brown.
Moving to the freestyle relay races, Washington’s winning teams were:
• Boys 6-Under team of Dylan Deahn, Bradley Wood, Ian Halmich and Emmitt Searcy.
• Girls 15-18 team of Zoey Ziegler, Bri Brown, Isabel Rio and Ava Mohart.
• Boys 15-18 team of Aidan Garlock, Zach Posinski, Daniel Wamsley and Gabe Rio.
Shifting to backstroke races, Washington’s winners were Emmitt Searcy, Maxton Blankenship, Samuel Henke, Lincoln Schaefer, Bri Brown and Aidan Garlock.
Butterfly races concluded the individual strokes. Washington’s winners were Dylan Deahn, Brenden Schoonover, Greyson McDaniel, Colin Winkels and Ava Mohart.
In medley relay races, Washington’s winners were:
• Boys 9-10 team of Maxton Blankenship, Logan Halmich, Greyson McDaniel and Mason Monzyk.
• Girls 15-18 team of Bri Brown, Isabella Rio, Ava Mohart and Zoey Ziegler.
• Boys 15-18 team of Zach Posinski, Daniel Wamsley, Aidan Garlock and Gabe Rio.
Washington’s scheduled home meet from the previous Monday, which was called off, will not be made up this season.