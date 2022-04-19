With three GAC Central season series’ in the books, the Washington baseball Blue Jays have. . . three splits.
In the latest exchange of wins, Washington (6-8, 3-3) fell to Ft. Zumwalt South (7-4, 3-1) Thursday in a 2-0 shutout at Dutzow Ball Park.
The Blue Jays previously won at Zumwalt South Tuesday, 5-0.
The Bulldogs’ lefty, Carter Cox, shut down Washington over seven frames, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out four.
“Without question, he was in command of the zone,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “He was mixing his curveball and fastball. He did a great job keeping us off balance and elevated us too. You’ve got to tip your hat to him.”
Washington countered Cox with righty Grant Trentmann, who tossed six innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks.
Trentmann fanned eight Bulldog hitters.
“I told Grant in my postgame huddle that it really stinks I have to put a loss next to your name because that was such a quality effort,” Gough said. “He hit his spots and we just came up short.”
Gavin Matchell pitched the final inning for Washington, striking one without allowing a walk or a hit.
At the plate, Matchell and Seth Roewe each had a single.
“Seth Roewe hit a ball that if it went about 10 more feet, we’re talking about a totally different ballgame,” Gough said.
Hanon Jarvis and Sam Paule reached on walks.
Zumwalt South’s scoring plays were an RBI double by Connor Henke and an RBI single by Jackson Dunn.
Washington concludes the week with a 3:30 p.m. nonconference start Friday at Winfield.
The Blue Jays return to Dutzow Tuesday to host Francis Howell North in league play at 4:30 p.m.