The Indians broke a two-game skid Saturday in no-hit fashion.
Pacific (8-3) got the second day of the East Robertson Baseball Classic off to a better start, winning 4-1 over White House-Heritage (11-4).
Pitchers Xavian Cox and Trey Kulick combined for a no-hitter against the Patriots.
“I thought we played pretty well down there, (and were) in every ball game,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “(We) had a couple of costly errors the first game (Friday) or we probably come back with three wins.”
Cox tossed five innings. He allowed one run in the second inning as the leadoff batter, walked, stole second, moved to third on a ground ball and scored on a sacrifice fly.
Cox struck out three and walked three in the contest, also hitting one batter.
Kulick fired the final two innings, striking out four and walking two.
Pacific’s bats provided enough run support by scoring once in the first inning, once in the second, once in the fourth and once in the sixth.
Jake Collier smashed a solo home run to center field in the bottom of the second inning to break the then 1-1 tie and put the Indians back in front for good.
Trevor Klund, Colton Kossuth, Ethan Simpson, Mason Snider and Collier all singled in the outing.
Walks were issued to Ayden Biedenstein, Jack Meyer, Kossuth, Simpson, Snider and Collier.
Cole Hansmann, Klund, Simpson and Collier each scored once.
Collier drove in three runs. Ethan Broser was credited with the other Pacific RBI.
Jude Griffin pitched three innings for the Patriots. He allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks, striking out five.
Eli Gregory then pitched one inning and allowed one run on one hit and three walks with one strikeout.
Kaleb Fyke drove in the lone Heritage run, scoring DJ Hardrick on the second-inning sacrifice fly.
Hardrick walked twice in the contest. Cameron Jackson, Caleb Cayce and Griffin all walked once.
AJ Lopez, Hardrick and Jackson each stole a base.
Pacific notched one more win Saturday before returning home from the event in Cross Plains, Tennessee. The Indians are back in action Wednesday, going on the road to play at Parkway West at 4:30 p.m.
