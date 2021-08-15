Is there anything Zac Coulter can’t do?
Coulter filled in at five different positions during Washington Post 218 Senior Legion’s run to third place at the Mid South Regional Tournament last week in Hastings, Nebraska.
The 2021 Washington High School graduate has been invaluable to the Post 218 cause, filling in at left field, center field, right field, third base and shortstop.
“I’m all over,” Coulter said. “I’ll play wherever he (Manager Kent Getsee) needs me, I guess.”
Getsee said Coulter has helped to make managing decisions easier.
“Some guys are locked into a position they feel comfortable in, but Zac is comfortable at them all,” Getsee said. “We have a couple of guys like that on our team, but he was truly our Swiss Army knife as the season went on.”
There seems to be no limit to what Coulter can pull off — almost.
“I probably shouldn’t play first,” Coulter said. “Otherwise, I can do about anything.”
That might be the only place Coulter hasn’t played during his Post 218 career.
“Zac is just one of the very athletic guys who is so smooth at everything he does,” Getsee said. “It looks like he’s not even trying. When we first got him on our team at the AA (Junior) level, we thought he wasn’t pushing himself, but as we got to know him, he’s competitive and just super athletic.”
Coulter was even more versatile at the Junior level.
“He caught for us at the AA level for a few games when we needed him,” Getsee said. “He’s pitched for us and played every position over the years except first base.”
With fewer players on this year’s roster, that flexibility gave Getsee the ability to start different position players on the mound without having to significantly impact the starting lineup.
Getsee felt comfortable putting Coulter into any situation during the event.
In the opening game of the tournament, Coulter went 1-3 against host Hastings Five Points Bank Post 11. He started in right field with Gavin Matchell on the mound. Coulter then moved to left when Matchell left the hill.
In the win over Gene Taylor’s Baseball Club of Grand Junction, Colorado, Coulter drew two walks and scored twice. He started at third base with Blake Whitlock on the mound and shifted to left field when Whitlock was relieved.
In the win over Oak Grove Friday, Coulter went 2-3 with one run and two RBIs. He started at shortstop with Sam Paule pitching and then moved to left field when Paule left the mound.
Coulter moved to center field for the Saturday-Sunday game against Dubuque County, Iowa. He drove in one of Washington’s four runs. When Sam Turilli left the mound, Coulter once again moved to left field for Turilli to return to center.
For the season, Coulter batted .361.
He had five doubles and two triples. He scored 25 times and drove in 16 runs. Coulter drew 11 walks and stole three bases.
Coulter also stood out on the basketball court as a guard for the Washington Blue Jays, averaging 11.3 points, 2.7 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. He earned all-district honors. Washington went 18-8 and won a district title in 2020-21.