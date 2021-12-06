Jeremiah Seitz scored with 1:07 to play, pushing the Crosspoint Christian School boys basketball Cougars ahead of the visiting team, The Fulton School of St. Albans, Tuesday on the way to a 59-57 victory.
Crosspoint improved to 5-2 overall, 4-1 in the Metro Conference. The Fulton School dropped to 0-2 in both overall and conference play.
Seitz, who finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocked shots and a steal, put his team ahead for good with his final basket.
Chayton Lewis gave the Cougars a two-basket lead, which proved to be just enough for the win.
“We had a tough game against a much improved Fulton School team,” Crosspoint Head Coach Andy Young said. “We were very fortunate to come away with a victory.”
The Eagles jumped out to an 18-13 lead through one quarter and were up at the half, 29-28.
Crosspoint moved in front during the third quarter, 44-41, but struggled to hang on in a back-and-forth final quarter.
“We made some shots down the stretch and did just enough to secure a two-point victory,” Young said.
Clayton Young stepped up for Crosspoint, netting 17 points with four assists, three rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal.
Jace Stroup scored 15 points and added five rebounds, one assist and a steal.
Lewis ended with seven points, 17 rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal.
Boone Sanders pulled down five rebounds with two steals.
Silas Ernst had three rebounds and a steal.
Crosspoint hit five three-point baskets and went 2-5 from the free-throw line.
Will Doyle led the Eagles in scoring with 20 points.
Spencer Culling and George Douglass both scored 12 points.
Luke Lannert closed with 11 points.
Bryce Mertens added two points.
The Fulton School at St. Albans knocked down four three-point baskets.
“I thought defensively, we just didn’t play with any emotion or intensity,” Andy Young said. “We let them drive in the lane on us without much resistance and gave up way too many easy shots. We’ve simply got to do a better job of getting stops in a game like that. Offensively, we had slightly better results.”
Crosspoint heads back onto the road Friday, visiting Thomas Jefferson in another league game.
The Cougars are back home Tuesday, hosting Maryville Christian at 7 p.m.