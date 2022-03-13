After going 1-7 last season, the Crosspoint Christian School baseball Cougars are looking for improvement.
Head Coach Jared Hogan said the team learned quite a bit last season, but still has to grow.
“We were, and still are, a very young team and we ended several games last year with the mercy rule,” Hogan said. “Last year, we focused a lot on fundamentals and knowledge of the game and we saw a lot of improvement by the end of the season.”
The Cougars have a 15-player team. In the Missouri Christian Schools Athletic Association, players younger than high school-age also can play. The Cougars have seven of these younger players.
Of the 15 players, 13 are returning.
Key returning players are senior Seth Aholt, senior Thomas Gibbs and sophomore Silas Ernst.
Aholt pitches and plays catcher. Gibbs is a pitcher-shortstop and Ernst is an outfielder.
Junior Joshua Coroama is expected to make an impact this year in the outfield.
Expected to fill out the pitching staff are Payton Lauth, Asher Weldy and Carl Lewis. Lauth and Weldy are in the eighth grade. Lewis is a seventh-grade student.
“We are pounding the fundamentals again this year at practice and I think we are going to be much more competitive this season,” Hogan said. “I am excited to see what our team can accomplish in this second year.”
There will be one major change. With construction at Washington’s Rotary Recreational Complex Ronsick Field, the team will play its home games at Pacific Youth Association’s complex.
The Cougars open the season Tuesday, May 22, at Maryville Christian. The home opener is Tuesday, March 29, against North County Christian. The other scheduled home game is April 12 against Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis.
Hogan is in his ninth season with the Cougars.
“This will be my ninth year as a Crosspoint coach and fourth year as head coach,” Hogan said. “After restarting the program last year after a two-year hiatus, I am excited to build off our progress last year and keep improving as a team. We have a lot of young players who are already looking better from last year.”
Erik Howard, in his eighth season, is the assistant coach.
Hogan said the first goal is to fundamentally get better.
“We need to cut down on strikeouts and put the ball in play,” Hogan said. “Pitchers need to cut down on walks and allow the defense to make outs for them.”
Hogan feels Maryville Christian and Westwood Baptist Academy of Poplar Bluff will be teams to watch in the MSCAA and MAC this season.