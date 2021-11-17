It took penalty kicks, but the Lutheran St. Charles boys soccer Cougars nudged past St. Francis Borgia Regional Saturday, 2-1.
Playing in a Class 1 quarterfinal in St. Peters, the game went all the way to penalty kicks before the hot squad earned the win.
“From the way the regular season went, to be here and battle the No. 1 team in the power rankings the way we did was something,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “Not only did we battle them; we came back from being down a goal. We had them on their heels and put pressure on them. Both overtimes, I thought we had the better of the play and the better of the chances. That’s sports. You battle to the end and hope for a good result. I’m proud of the guys for the way they played and the way they responded in the whole postseason run.”
Borgia ended its season at 5-18.
On paper, the contest appeared to be a mismatch. Lutheran St. Charles was ranked first in the Missouri Soccer Coaches Association Class 1 Power Rankings. Borgia was 19th of 40 schools.
However, Borgia had the top opponent size ranking in the class at 2.9 and put the experience against tougher programs to good use Saturday.
Lutheran St. Charles (20-5-1) moved ahead on a Ben Versemann goal just past the midway point in the first half.
The goal came after Versemann intercepted a Borgia pass on the back line and was able to beat goalkeeper Justin Mort.
However, that was the only time the Cougars were able to breach the Borgia net during open play. The score was 1-0 at the half and stayed that way until 24 minutes into the second half.
Anthony Strohmeyer caused a turnover and was able to move around Lutheran St. Charles goalkeeper Caleb Engelhardt to score with 15:58 left in regulation.
Although both sides created scoring chances in regulation and both overtimes, neither could score. That sent the game to penalty kicks.
“It’s a roll of the dice,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “I’m confident in my shooters. If we did it again, I would choose the same guys. They’ve got the skills and poise. Sometimes, it just doesn’t go your way.”
Borgia went first. Borgia’s Joe Adolphson, the third taker, scored Borgia’s lone goal.
Engelhardt made a save on Zach Mort. Tyler Kromer missed wide left, and Hunter Reinberg drilled the crossbar.
Meanwhile, Justin Mort saved Dane Ehlmann’s shot, but Nicholas Richter, Versemann and Liam McCarty scored for the Cougars to secure the win.
“They gave everything they had,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “That’s all you can ask for. You feel the bitterness of the loss, but you hold your heads up high. I told them to feel the bitterness but to walk off proud because they gave everything.”
Lutheran St. Charles faces Maryville Friday at noon in the Class 1 semifinals at the World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton. The other semifinal consists of St. Pius X (Festus) against Fair Grove. The championship and third-place matches will be played Saturday.