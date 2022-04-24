Scoring in each of the four innings, the Crosspoint Christian School baseball Cougars rolled to their second win of the season Tuesday.
Crosspoint improved to 2-3 with a 14-2 rout of North County Christian at the Pacific Youth Association complex.
Crosspoint opened with two runs in the bottom of the first and added two more in the second.
North County Christian scored its first run in the top of the third, but Crosspoint responded with three runs of its own.
In the fourth, North County Christian scored another run, but Crosspoint added seven to end the game.
“I had an eighth-grader start, Payton Lauth, and he did a great job throwing strikes and the defense made plays behind him,” Crosspoint Head Coach Jared Hogan said. “The team is finally starting to get some confidence on the field and it’s fun to watch.”
Lauth earned the win, going three innings on the hill while allowing two unearned runs on two hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Asher Weldy, another eighth-grade player, retired all three batters he faced.
“Offensively, guys are putting the ball in play more and having good at-bats,” Hogan said. “Thatcher Hogan, a seventh-grader, had his first appearance in a game this year and surprised us all with three singles in three at-bats. I am very proud of how he played and the rest of the guys who were hitting the ball.”
Lauth ended with two hits while Victor Rocha, Ky Hofstetter and Joshua Coroama each had one hit. One of Lauth’s hits was a double.
Seth Aholt walked three times. Kearns and Carl Lewis each walked twice. Silas Ernst, Weldy, Lauth and Hofstetter each walked once.
Danny Kearns, Weldy and Lewis were hit by pitches.
Hofstetter had two stolen bases. Aholt and Lauth each stole one base.
Hogan crossed the plate three times. Jack Kearns, Aholt, Weldy and Hofstetter scored twice. Silas Ernst and Lewis scored once.
Lauth and Hogan drove in three runs apiece. Ernst, Danny Kearns, Aholt, Weldy, Hostetter and Lewis had one RBI apiece.
The Cougars are scheduled to host Rivers of Life at the PYA Complex Friday at 4:30 p.m.