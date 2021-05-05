Striking twice in the second half, the Washington soccer Lady Jays came from behind to take third place in the Blue Cat Cup Friday in Union.
Washington (9-8) overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit to defeat Ladue (3-9-1) at Stierberger Stadium, 2-1.
“It was just more mental adjustments,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said of the second-half turnaround. “I think we were wore out or overexcited from playing Borgia and playing pretty well against them the other night. Ladue was just better and faster than we were and got to more balls in the first half.”
Both of the Lady Jays’ goals came on corner kicks dished out by Mia Lanemann, who was credited with two assists.
Ladue struck first with a goal by Grace Christie in the 16th minute of play. Sydney Frelich recorded the assist.
In the 51st minute, Washington found an equalizer as Emma Vodnansky went up to make first contact on the ball and redirect it into the net off Lanemann’s corner.
“Brooke Owens and I talked about when she came in off the bench if she could make something happen on the left side,” Fischer said. “It felt like it was like two minutes after she went back in that they got her from behind. Mia put a good ball on it, and Emma did a heck of a job putting her head on it and running it into the side of the net for us.”
The Lady Jays took the lead just four minutes later, this time with Joie Heien finishing the set piece.
“For about a 20-minute stretch there in the second half, it felt like we were really knocking on the doorstep,” Fischer said. “Heien and Jessie Donnelly really had a big part of that. That’s what we need is kids that get hungry. We’ve got a pretty good defensive line and feel like we can hold most teams to 2-3 goals when we play the really good ones, but we’ve got to get some kids hungry for some goals. I felt like those two really had that sense of urgency tonight.”
Goalkeeper Ariel Pettis made seven saves in the contest.
Ladue keeper Alejandra Pinon-Dickey notched 10 saves.
Washington played Monday at Sullivan and Tuesday at Ft. Zumwalt South. Next up for the Lady Jays is a road game Thursday at Ft. Zumwalt North, starting at 6:30 p.m.