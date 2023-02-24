Cor Jesu Academy charged into St. Francis Borgia’s Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium Monday, defeating the Lady Knights, 63-38.
Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan rarely has had the same starting five for two games in a row this season due to injuries, and Monday’s game was another played without senior post player Celia Gildehaus.
“Cor Jesu has good post play and we are without Celia Gildehaus as she is recovering from a knee injury,” Houlihan said. “We are hoping to have her back by next week for the district tournament.”
The Lady Knights concluded the regular season at 8-17 overall and enter next week’s Class 4 District 3 Tournament in St. James as the fifth seed.
Borgia plays No. 4 Cuba (13-9) Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the opening round. The winner moves on to play top-seeded St. James (18-7) Thursday in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m.
Cor Jesu is seeded second in the Class 6 District 1 Tournament at Fox and opens next Thursday against the host.
In Monday’s game, Cor Jesu (18-8), opened with a 13-11 lead after one quarter and extended it from there. It was 35-18 at the half and 51-29 through three quarters.
Borgia freshman Tatum Scheer led the Lady Knights in scoring with eight points. She hit two of the team’s three-point baskets and added four rebounds.
“Tatum Scheer has stepped up her scoring that past few weeks,” Houlihan said.
Freshmen Sydney Kessler and Clara Nowak both ended with seven points. Kessler also snagged five rebounds. Nowak had two assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Senior Natalie Alfermann and junior Amanda Dorpinghaus scored five points apiece.
Alferman also had two rebounds and a blocked shot. Dorpinghaus had four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
Izzie Mitchell, a freshman, scored four points with one assist.
Junior Kate Snider added two points and one assist.
Junior Madison Lieberoff grabbed three rebounds with one assist.
Sophomore Haley Vondera had two rebounds and two steals.
Borgia went 7-12 from the free-throw line.
Cor Jesu didn’t hit any threes, but did go 15-16 from the free-throw line.
Lauren Ortwerth and Paige Dolrenry both ended with double-doubles.
Ortwerth scored 27 points with 18 rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot. She was 11-12 from the free-throw line.
Dolrenry netted 10 points to go with 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
Sydney Gorsuch and Kenzie Van Bree each scored eight points. Adie Luna and Paige Scherrer scored four points apiece and Mary Slinkard added two points. Luna also had six steals.