Morgan Copeland held Hannibal to just three hits Saturday afternoon as the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team completed a sweep of Hannibal Post 55, 14-0.
“We went straight to Morgan Copeland, who we knew would throw strikes and get us off the field like Sam (Turilli) did (in the first game) and it worked to perfection. It only took him 44 pitches to pick up the mercy-ruled win and he only gave up three hits.”
Copeland used his defense, getting only one strikeout. He also was able to stay on the mound after taking a hard-hit ball off of a foot early in the game.
Washington improved to 18-4-1 overall with the win, 10-0 in the Ninth District. Hannibal fell to 5-6 in the league.
“Hannibal is not a bad team, but Morgan and Sam just took them to task,” Getsee said. “We take it for granted sometimes just how good Morgan is, but we’re lucky he’s on our side. He, too, threw over 75 percent strikes and keeps the defense engaged.”
At the plate, Washington batters rapped out 11 hits while drawing six walks. Two batters were hit by pitches.
Weston Meyer had three singles.
Sam Turilli posted two hits, including a double.
Dane Eckhoff tripled while Gavin Matchell, Tanner McPherson, Sam Paule and Jacob Weidle doubled. Drew Bunge singled.
Eckhoff had two walks. Turilli, Paule, Matchell and Meyer walked once.
McPherson and Seth Roewe were hit by pitches.
Turilli stole two bases. Eckhoff, Matchell and Paule each had one steal.
Peyton Straatmann put down a sacrifice bunt while Weidle added a sacrifice fly.
Turilli, Paule, Matchell, Eckhoff, Meyer and McPherson each scored twice.
Turilli, Eckhoff, Meyer and Bunge each drove in two runs. Paule and Weidle had one RBI apiece.
“Offensively, we exploded again,” Getsee said. “Weston Meyer led the way with three hits on the day, and in some tough counts too. Sam Turilli continues to be solid at the top of our lineup. We sent a dozen different guys to the plate and they all did something to help our team. We’re locking in now and we’ll continue to push to the district tournament to get ready for the postseason.”
Andrew Comer and Camden Fisher pitched for Hannibal. Comer took the loss.
Xavier Lucas had two of the three Hannibal hits, including a double. Spencer Whetstone had the other hit.