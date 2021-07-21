After many lengthy delays in getting scheduled, the Washington Post 218 Juniors and Jefferson City Post 5 team made quick work of the Junior Legion Zone 1 Tournament opener Saturday in Loose Creek, 2-1.
The two teams blazed through the seven innings to open the Zone 1 championship series, a best-of-three event after Chillicothe Post 25 dropped out of the tournament Friday.
“Every game with Jefferson City is always a close, highly competitive game,” said Post 218 Coach Eric Voelkerding, who ran the team during the weekend. “It is such a great rivalry.”
Washington’s Morgan Copeland scattered seven hits and an unearned run in the win.
Copeland struck out five and hit one batter during the win.
“Morgan started for us today and was efficient as always, only needing 75 pitches through seven, with 56 being strikes,” Voelkerding said. “He also was getting ahead of batters with 21 of 30 first-pitch strikes.”
Jefferson City’s Lane Wilson was up to the challenge as well. Wilson allowed two runs on seven hits while striking out six Post 218 batters.
Just getting to that point was an odyssey for the teams. The tournament originally consisted of three teams and was slated to open Thursday. Jefferson City had a 9-0 lead over Chillicothe when the rain hit, washing out the game. Chillicothe had dropped out before a new site was named.
That left Jefferson City and Washington to fight it out for the Zone title, although both had already qualified for the state tournament in Washington this week.
Washington committed the lone error in Saturday’s opener.
Post 218 opened scoring in the bottom of the fourth. Washington added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. Post 5 scored its run in the top of the seventh.
“We were able to get our running game going in the fourth and sixth innings, which led to us being able to score,” Voelkerding said. “In a tight game like this one, every play and advantage you can get can make a difference.”
Ryan Weidle and Tanner McPherson both had two hits to lead the Washington offense. Aden Pecka, Luke Kleekamp and Kabren Koelling had one hit apiece.
Weidle stole two bases. Devon Deckelman and Koelling each had one steal.
Deckelman and Koelling scored the runs. Weidle drove in both.
“Ryan had a solid game at the plate, driving in two runs,” Voelkerding said.
Nate Roark led Jefferson City with two hits. Dalton Scheulen, Luke Cavender, Max Buscher, Hunter Berendzen and Wilson each had one hit.
Jace Kesel was hit by a pitch. Cavender and Roark stole bases.
Aiden Boeckmann scored the run, and Wilson drove him home.
The two teams played the second game immediately following.